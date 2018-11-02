‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth Face New Breakup Rumors, Fans Worry Engagement’s On The Rocks

New rumors are swirling that a long-running Bachelorette engagement may be on the rocks. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth have been together for more than three years now, and a few months ago, she did her best to shut down rumors that they were splitting up. Unfortunately, fans continue to notice red flags about the couple’s status and now some sources are saying that the two are facing significant challenges in making things work.

E! News reported that they have heard from multiple sources that Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth are trying to navigate “major issues” in their romance. The Bachelorette fans have watched this play out via social media, as the two rarely post about one another anymore and really, they rarely seem to be spending time together.

It was impossible for Bachelorette fans to miss the fact that Kaitlyn and Shawn seemingly did not spend Halloween together, and they have attended various weddings separately over the past few months. Shawn spent Halloween hosting events at his new fitness facility, while Kaitlyn, per her Instagram, spent some time solo and went to a friend’s house for a party.

Fans of the couple have noticed that it does seem as if Kaitlyn still lives at the house that she and Shawn moved into together not that long ago, and sources say that “technically” they still live together. Unfortunately, insiders say that they are rarely spending time together and trying to find some balance just isn’t working.

Sources also say that Bristowe and Booth are struggling as they are each drawn to their individual passions, and apparently, those worlds just aren’t meshing well. Everybody has seen that Shawn is incredibly determined to build his new gym, and Kaitlyn is working on voice lessons, her Off the Vine podcast, and some other projects.

A few months ago, Kaitlyn addressed the ongoing split rumors via her podcast. As the Inquisitr shared at the time, Bristowe insisted that despite the time they were spending apart, they loved one another deeply and were committed to working through these latest challenges.

Kaitlyn doesn’t wear her engagement ring anymore, but she’s previously talked about giving it back to Shawn so he could propose again privately when the time is right. Bristowe clearly still spends a lot of time with their dog Tucker and loves him dearly, but many have noticed that she’s often posting about being stressed, anxious, and sad on social media.

Can Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth pull through this rough patch and eventually get married? It seems that they are technically still together for now, but are struggling with significantly different priorities in their individual lives. The Bachelorette fans are rooting for Shawn and Kaitlyn to make it through these difficulties, but many are worried that things aren’t looking particularly good.