Michigan Dad Accidentally Ran Over His 3-Year-Old Son While Trick-Or-Treating -- Twice

The boy was taken to the hospital with injuries to both legs.

A Michigan family reportedly survived a frightful Halloween night after a father accidentally ran over his 3-year-old son not just once, but twice while they were trick-or-treating.

The incident happened in Grand Haven Township, where the unnamed father was driving his children around the neighborhood to go trick-or-treating. As WZZN reported, the 3-year-old boy and his 7-year-old brother were sitting on the floor of the family’s Dodge Caravan while the rear doors were open. The boys reportedly had their legs dangling from the side of the car, and at some point, the younger boy either jumped or fell out of the van.

Other families who were trick-or-treating in the same subdivision saw the boy fall and yelled for the father to stop driving, WZZN reported. The father stopped the car and put it in reverse, running over the boy’s lower body. He then put the car in drive and started to drive forward, hitting the boy again.

The boy was taken to the hospital with injuries to both of his legs but was expected to survive, the New York Post reported. The boy’s father told police he was driving very slowly at the time he ran over his son.

This was one of a number of Halloween night accidents across the country. In New Jersey, police say two small children and two others were seriously hurt in the wreck, Pix11 reported. In another incident from Michigan, a young child was killed when he fell from a trailer that was taking children around a neighborhood for trick-or-treating. As the Associated Press reported, the boy was sitting in a seat on the trailer when he fell to the road below.

“Police say he was with a group of children riding in Sheridan on Wednesday night in the trailer, which had seats and was being hauled by a tractor. Witnesses told police the trailer was being pulled slowly in the community about 115 miles (186 kilometers) northwest of Detroit when he fell from it and was run over.”

Police are investigating the young boy’s death, and have not said if anyone will face charges for the fatal accident.

Muskegon father runs over 3-year-old son twice while trick or treating https://t.co/8iKwvHLk9k — Kirk Mason (@KirkMasonWWMT) November 1, 2018

It is not clear if the Michigan father who accidentally ran over his son twice while trick-or-treating will face charges as well. The local Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department has completed its investigation and turned over the case to local prosecutors, but they have not announced if there will be charges filed.