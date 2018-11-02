Khloe Kardashian Plans To Stay With Tristan Thompson Until She ‘Can’t Take It Anymore,’ Per ‘Us Weekly’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been rumored to be on the rocks for months now. However, the couple is still together because the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star allegedly can’t bring herself to end the romance.

According to a November 1 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian is planning to put all of her efforts into keeping her relationship with Tristan Thompson together. Especially since the two share a 7-month-old daughter together, True.

Sources tell the magazine that once Khloe is invested in a relationship she will exhaust herself trying to figure out the kinks and keep it running until she emotionally and physically can’t do it anymore.

“People are underestimating how much she’s willing to take for love. If Khloe is in love with someone or even connected to them in some way or another, she will stay until she physically and emotionally can’t take it anymore,” the insider dished, referencing her drama-filled marriage with Lamar Odom as an example.

“Look at Lamar. He publicly embarrassed and hurt her, and she still denied all the rumors and stayed with him,” the source added of Kardashian’s ability to stand strong in the face of heartbreak in hopes of turning her situation around.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans will remember that Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of the NBA player kissing and touching other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter.

After the cheating scandal erupted, Khloe decided to stand by her man and stay in Cleveland with Tristan until the end of the NBA season. They couple then moved back to L.A. and lived in Kardashian’s Calabasas mansion for the duration of the summer.

However, when Thompson left to rejoin his team in Cleveland this fall, Kardashian opted to stay in L.A. with her friends and famous family members, as well as baby True. The couple have been living on opposite sides of the country ever since.

This week, Khloe and True flew to Cleveland to celebrate the baby girl’s first Halloween with Tristan. The family snuggled up together for a cute photo, as True donned a pink flamingo costume and smiled for the camera with her parents.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship with Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!