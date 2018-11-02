Phoenix Mom Emily Morissette Arrested For Smothering Her Baby Three Different Times

Police arrested a Phoenix mother after she reportedly admitted to smothering her baby several times.

Citing court documents, KVOA reported that Emily Morissette smothered her child three different times. The third time was almost fatal. The child may have died at the time, had it not been for hospital staff who revived the baby.

Court documents alleged that the 21-year-old woman caused her 2-month-old baby to stop breathing by putting her hand over his mouth on three different occasions between July 23 and July 27. Morissette was questioned by the police on October 25, during which she admitted putting her hand over the infant’s mouth until he stopped breathing.

Morissette reportedly told police that she was aware the baby stopped breathing each time because the child turned pale and blue. She added that the first two times she did this was at her home near Ninth Avenue and Buckeye Road and that she performed CPR to revive the baby and called 911. The third time this happened was at the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

The woman told police that she put her hand over the baby’s mouth and waited for him to stop breathing before pulling the emergency cord. Hospital staff, fortunately, revived the infant.

Morissette was booked on one count of child abuse and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Aside from Morrissette’s case, there have been several other recent reports of women allegedly hurting their own babies for one reason or another. Last year, Amber Sagarnaga was arrested in connection to the death of her 5-month-old baby girl. The 23-year-old Arizona mother said during a two-hour interrogation that the baby would not stop crying, so she placed a king-sized comforter over the baby’s head.

“I got my hand and I put it on her face,” she said, according to AZ Central,

“I don’t know how long I did it for.”

When she woke up several hours later, she said that the child appeared to be “half-asleep” but alive. The child’s father performed CPR on the infant, but the baby was pronounced dead that night.

In another more recent case, a teenage mother who had reported that her baby was abducted from a park in Chandler, Arizona, eventually confessed to killing her child. Police later discovered that 19-year-old Jenna Folwell, who was accused of drowning her 4-week-old son, allegedly performed more than 100 Google searches on how to kill a baby and how to fake an abduction.