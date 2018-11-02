Channing Tatum Brings Daughter Everly To Jessie J Concert As Relationship Heats Up

News of the relationship first broke in October.

According to E! News, things between Channing Tatum and his new girlfriend, Jessie J, are getting more serious. Tatum was spotted with his 5-year-old daughter Everly, attending Jessie J’s concert at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 1. The Magic Mike star was also photographed driving away from her home in L.A. a few hours earlier.

This is not the first time Tatum has attended one of the singer’s concerts, as he was seen at one of her concerts in Houston, Texas last weekend. An anonymous source said Tatum watched her performance from backstage.

“Channing arrived with Jessie and her team and was placed in a private area before she took the stage,” said the source.

“After the concert was over, Jesse and Channing ran out very quickly and were escorted together to her bus.”

Though Tatum has been spotted at the British singer’s concerts multiple times, the paparazzi have yet to grab a picture of the two together. Rumors began swirling of their relationship in October and a source later revealed that the new couple was “seeing where it goes.”

“They’ve been hanging out a lot lately and he’s excited about seeing her,” the source said.

“She’s on the road, but he is very interested in getting to know her and doesn’t mind tagging along.”

Jessie J performs onstage during VH1’s 3rd Annual ‘Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms’ – Inside Show at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 3, 2018 Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Tatum announced his split with Everly’s mother, actress Jenna Dewan, in April. Tatum and Dewan were married for nine years after meeting on the set of the movie Step Up in 2006. Dewan officially filed for divorce in late October. The two are planning to co-parent and to have joint legal and physical custody of Everly, with Dewan receiving child and spousal support. Co-parenting seems to be working out so far, so good, as the parents recently took Everly trick-or-treating together and ever uploaded pictures they took of themselves as a family to Instagram.

While things between Tatum and Jessie J seem to be heating up, Dewan reportedly has a new flame herself and has been seeing actor and Broadway performer Steve Kazee. The couple was seen canoodling at a Halloween party the other night. A source revealed that Dewan was “hopeful about the future, but not getting too far ahead of herself.”

As for Tatum, things are getting serious enough between him and Jessie J that she has been introduced to little Everly, who Tatum and Dewan both stated was their main priority upon parting ways.