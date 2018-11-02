Kristen Bell Shares Glimpse Of ‘Veronica Mars’ Revival Script For Her ‘Lovely Marshmallows’

The script revealed the title for the first episode of Season 4.

Actress Kristen Bell excited fans of her hit show Veronica Mars across the world yesterday by taking to Instagram to share a photo of her script for the first episode of its revival.

“THINGS ARE HAPPENING TODAY AND IT’S ALL FOR YOU MY LOVELY MARSHMALLOWS #veronicamars,” she captioned her photo, which also revealed the show’s first episode will be titled “Spring Break Forever.”

“Marshmallow” is the term given to fans of the TV show, in which Bell plays the titular character Veronica Mars, a snarky and sarcastic detective in Neptune, California. The show ran for three seasons before being canceled in 2007. In 2014, Veronica Mars made its first revival on the big screen in a movie E! News reported was partially funded by fans, and the adventures continued after in two books co-written by Rob Thomas, the series creator.

Kristen revealed on her Instagram in September that the show had been picked up by Hulu to make a comeback, which E! News reported will be an eight-episode limited series.

“Did you guys know that as of summer 2019 all the old Veronica Mars episodes will be available on Hulu to stream and re-watch?” she asked Marshmallows in the video posted to her account.

“Which is great, because you’ll need to brush up,” she continued, “since we’re making another one!”

Before yesterday’s Instagram post, Bell was a guest on Busy Phillipps’ new talk show Busy Tonight, where she revealed she was getting ready for the first table read for the show and talked about how the fourth installment would be different.

“I’m so over the moon, ’cause we sort of made it a much more grown-up world,” Bell explained.

“And Veronica’s an adult. It’s just going to be sexy and cinematic, it’s going to be exciting.

Several other details about the show have been revealed as well, including its official logline.

“Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.”

Many fans may find familiarity in the plot, because, according to E! News, it is similar to one of the show’s novel-adaptations The Thousand Dollar Tan Line. Series creator Rob Thomas assured in a tweet, however, that the new season will not be telling the same story.

Like THE THOUSAND DOLLAR TAN LINE, the mini-series will be set against a Spring Break backdrop, but TDTL is NOT the story we're telling. We're five years after the movie. Books are 98% canon. Pony is included. Marcia Langdon is police chief. Spoiler: Neptune finally incorporated. — Rob Thomas (@RobThomas) September 20, 2018

Along with Bell, E! News has reported a number of actors from the show’s original run will be returning for the limited series, including Ryan Hansen who will revive his character Dick Casablancas, and Enrico Colantoni, who will return to his role as Keith Mars, Veronica’s father.

Here’s who we have booked for the #VeronicaMars series, so far. (More are on the way, I swear.) @jason_dohring, @franciscapra, @PD3Official, @dstarzyk, and, of course, @IMKristenBell. Here’s an early wardrobe photo to get us all in the mood. pic.twitter.com/Xm0OMT2vFG — Rob Thomas (@RobThomas) September 25, 2018

The show will also see the return of veteran writers Diane Ruggiero-Wright and Dan Ethridge, who will join David Walpert, Heather V. Regnier, Raymond Obstfeld, and former NBA basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The Veronica Mars eight-episode reboot will premiere on Hulu in 2019, and the first three seasons, as well as the movie, will be available to stream in the summer of 2019.