Rita Ora Puts On A Busty Display In An Victorian-Era Inspired Dress On Instagram

Rita Ora has been quite busy lately. Between performing shows, doing photo shoots, and organizing Halloween bashes, the “Poison” singer still finds time to share photos with her 14 million followers on Instagram to make sure they are up to date.

On Friday, the English singer took to the popular social media platform to share a photo of herself in an incredibly intricate Victorian-era inspired dress, featuring a low-cut, corset-type neckline that accentuated her bust. The dress in question is pale pink with black details across the draping layers of the majestic gown.

In the snap, the hitmaker is seen stepping up a wooden ladder in a sumptuous library room that looks straight out of a George Eliot novel. Ora is posing for the shot by holding the ladder with her right hand while she sticks the left one to her side. The singer is looking fiercely into the camera, giving the photo a grandiose yet modern feel.

In the caption, the 27-year-old explained her busy schedule of the past few days, as she joked about needing a nap. To prevent coming off as whiny, the singer added in parentheses that she wouldn’t trade the artist’s life for anything in the world.

“After 2 shows in a day and a photoshoot and realising your [sic] now in Berlin. Can I just have a 20 min disco nap? Brb. (Don’t get me wrong I wouldn’t be doing anything else in the world apart from this job I’ve been so lucky and fortunate to have),” Ora captioned the photo.

The post garnered more than 37,000 likes and more than 180 comments in under 45 minutes. Her fans took to her comment section to gush over her looks.

“Killing it! Such a shame I couldn’t get VIP for London,” one Instagram user lamented. Another added, “Why are you this pretty!???”

Earlier this week, Ora was also busy hosting a Halloween party at the Laylow club in London, which attracted the likes of Rihanna, who was unrecognizable in bright pink skull face makeup, as E! Online pointed out. Other celebs among the A-listers to show up at the party included Mick Jagger, who wore a Pennywise clown mask, Liam Payne, Idris Elba, Brooklyn Beckham, and Kate Moss, who dressed up as a vampire.

Future plans for Ora include headlining the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Holiday Special in New York on Dec. 2, as the Express has reported. Ora will be joined by fellow musicians The Chainsmokers, Halsey, and Shawn Mendes.