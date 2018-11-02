‘B&B’ Casting News For The Week Of November 5: Family Of Fan Favorites, New Debuts & An Emmy Award Winner

Bold and the Beautiful casting news for the week of November 5 indicates that the regular cast will be joined by a family of fan favorites, new faces, and even an Emmy Award winner. Fans will be thrilled at the news of the Avants comeback, while Patrika Darbo will also make an appearance. Danny Woodburn is back on a mission, while Todd McKee has another fashion show to oversee. Keith Carlos and his ripped pecks will be on display, and two new models also make their debut, per Highlight Hollywood.

Anna Maria Horsford and Obba Babatundé will return to Bold and the Beautiful as Vivienne and Julius Avant. The two are the parents of the Avant sisters but are also related to Xander Avant (Adain Bradley). Xander’s aunt and uncle will support their nephew in his debut runway appearance as one of the Intimates Collection models.

Patrika Darbo, an Emmy Award-winning performer, will also return to Bold and the Beautiful on November 8. Like the Avants, she will also return in support of a family member. Viewers will remember that she plays the role of Shirley Spectra, Sally’s (Courtney Hope) grandmother. Shirley helped Sally resurrect Spectra Fashions but disappeared after Sally followed Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) to New York.

Horsford and Babatundé last appeared on the show in the summer, but Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the on-TV couple might also return in time for Thanksgiving. It also seems as if Darbo may also return for the same family dinner, per She Knows Soaps.

“The Forresters, Logans, Spencers, Spectras and Avants will celebrate Thanksgiving together. Steffy and Hope will work to create the seating chart and will start the traditional ‘say something kind about the person to your right’.”

The first Intimates fashion show will also draw other actors onto the show. Jake (Todd McKee) will once again coordinate the technical aspects of the show, while models strut their stuff. Joining Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Xander, will be the hunky Danny (Keith Carlos). Additional “Male and Female Models” will be played by Nicholas Palladino and Sierra Paxton.

Perhaps one of the most interesting characters to return during the week of November 5 will be Ken (Danny Woodburn). B&B viewers will remember him as the IT whizz who always is called in when someone is trying to solve a mystery. In fact, the last time he appeared was when strange comments were being posted on the Hope For The Future website, and he identified that they were being made from Sally’s computer.

After Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) discovers that there may be a link between Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), Bill will call in the help of the formidable Ken.