Leaked Black Friday Tech Deals Worth Lining Up For

This Black Friday, don’t get trampled by the stampede of deal seekers who have no idea why they’re there, beyond the fact that they saw a line and figured there might be a sale. But you can be a smarter shopper by knowing which lines are worth getting in.

If you are a tech shopper, Forbes and their partners have the skinny on the best tech deals, and when and where you can get them.

Free $250 Target Gift Card with qualified activation on iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max on Verizon, Sprint or AT&T

Samsung Galaxy Note9 + $300 Target Gift Card with qualified activation on Verizon or AT&T

Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL + $200 Target Gift Card with qualified activation on Verizon

Free $150 Target Gift Card with Qualified Activation on Verizon, Sprint or AT&T iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8 or iPhone X

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $299.99 (save $59.99)

The full list is quite extensive. It also includes a 1TB PlayStation 4 Spider-man Bundle for $199, Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones – Neighborhood Collection for $89.99, and just about everything else on your holiday tech shopping list. All this is just from the massive leak of Target’s 47-page Black Friday ad.

By Matthew Corley / Shutterstock

You will not find a Black Friday leak for Apple because the company does not tend to offer Black Friday sales directly. But retailers like Best Buy could still have you covered. Per a separate report from Forbes, certain analysts and industry insiders have their own Black Friday predictions for Apple products based on trends from previous years.

Expected deals include the iPhone XR for $200 off, the iPhone XS and XS Max with $300 gift card, select MacBook Air models for as low as $674, and much more. The complete list of possibilities can be seen in the above report from Forbes.

If Apple products are on your list, this might be the perfect time to pick up last year’s models, as Apple has given all the newly announced products higher introductory prices, some of them by a substantial amount. The 2017 products are still considered excellent choices and can be had for a fraction of the cost of the new ones.

Amazon is one of the best places to shop for tech during the holidays for many, because you don’t even have to leave home to do all your shopping. In most cases, Amazon is very good at shipping items on time, and margins on tech are slimmer than ever. Furthermore, the competition is even more fierce, potentially making this a recipe for excellent holiday bargains.