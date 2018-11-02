Reese Witherspoon Debuts New Brunette Look

The 'Legally Blonde' star goes dark for her new TV role.

Reese Witherspoon is ditching her blonde hair—at least temporarily. The iconic blonde actress was photographed rocking brunette hair while seemingly working on the set of her upcoming untitled drama series for Apple. In addition to her newly darkened tresses, Witherspoon wore a wine-colored jacket, jeans, and boots for the fall shoot, according to E! News.

While Witherspoon has not confirmed that she actually dyed her hair for the new role or whether she was wearing a wig—an Instagram Stories video earlier in the day showed the star with her signature blonde locks on the same day—the look is a stunning turnaround for the Legally Blonde actress.

Reese Witherspoon became the poster girl for “dumb blondes” back in 2001 when she debuted her role as Elle Woods in the first Legally Blonde movie. At the time, the young actress told Entertainment Tonight her character’s looks were deceiving.

“The whole movie is sort of a play on ‘dumb blondes’ and how when a person looks a certain way, you perceive them as being sort of stupid,” Witherspoon told ET in 2000.

Reese Witherspoon shot to fame as sorority girl turned Harvard Law student Elle Woods, and a sequel was born. It was also recently announced that a third Legally Blonde movie is in the works for a 2020 release.

Reese Witherspoon is rocking a darker look for highly anticipated new morning show drama series! https://t.co/rWdYZHuhpt — JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 2, 2018

Although she is known for her blonde looks, Reese Witherspoon previously dyed her hair dark for her starring stint as Carrie Davis in the 2014 film The Good Lie and for her Oscar-winning leading lady role as June Carter in the 2005 film Walk the Line.

But for the most part, Reese Witherspoon is all about the blonde. The mom of three even kicked off the New Year with a bang by dying her hair a gorgeous lighter shade of her signature color, per Hello.

“New Year, new blonde,” Witherspoon captioned a video with her hairdressers as she thanked her stylists for her new look.

Reese Witherspoon’s bold new look appears to be in preparation for her upcoming ten-part series for Apple with her longtime pal Jennifer Aniston. The stars, who previously played sisters on Aniston’s hit NBC sitcom Friends, are set to star as journalists on a morning show on the untitled 10-episode Apple drama series. Reese Witherspoon’s buzzy new project comes on the heels of her successful run on HBO’s Big Little Lies with co-stars Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz.

