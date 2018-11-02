Kendall Jenner Reveals That She Spent Hours ‘Crying’ In Her Room Because Her Sister Kylie Had More Friends

Reality television star and model Kendall Jenner opened up in an interview with Daniel Chetrit of ZAZA WORLD RADIO about her experience growing up and navigating the difficulties of the social world, reported E! News. She focused on her struggles with anxiety and not having many friends, comparing her experience with that of her younger sister Kylie Jenner.

“I remember there was a time when I was in middle school, even high school a little bit, I didn’t have that many friends. I was sitting in my room a lot of days crying because Kylie had so many friends, and I didn’t know what to do, and it’s gonna make me emotional right now.”

As a way of coping with her loneliness, Kendall shared that she would go horseback riding every day and take solace in the company of her trainer horses. During the summer, she could even spend the entire day riding.

Another slightly more bizarre past time of hers was scaring her family members. Daniel interjected during the show to share, “Yo, I just wanna say, Kenny would tell me that she used to wait for Kylie to come home, to turn a corner, she would wait behind the couch for an hour and a half, to scare her.”

Despite her difficulties as a teenager, Kendall affirmed that she now has a busy social life and many friends. Becoming a highly sought-after model has helped her to push her personal boundaries and meet new people from all over the world.

“I really was like, ‘I’m never gonna have friends’, and to look at my life now. It’s so crazy.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went on to say that it seems as if she and her baby sister have “flipped roles.” Although Kylie is just as much of a social butterfly as she always was, her 9-month-old daughter Stormi and becoming a mother have shifted her priorities in life.

“It’s crazy cause I really never thought that I would have more friends than Kylie… not that that’s ever a competition or should be anything we’d… I don’t want that to come off weird, but again, she’s so happy with the life she’s living.”

Regardless of their differences and the challenges that come with fame and fortune, Kendall and Kylie are just as close as ever and share a unique bond that is different from the one they have with their older sisters, Kylie, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian.

The supermodel is set to walk the catwalk at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.