Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Is In The Early Stages Of Menopause

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she is in the early stages of menopause in a video and story posted on the website of her lifestyle brand Goop.

The Academy-award winning actress age 46, talked about aging gracefully to fans of her lifestyle website as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Perimenopause typically begins in a woman’s mid-30s or 40s, according to a report by Web MD. The early stages of the life transition include irregular periods, hot flashes, and mood changes.

The signs of Menopause will appear after a full year a woman goes without a period.

“I think when you get into perimenopause you notice a lot of changes,” Paltrow revealed.

“I can feel hormonal shifts happening, the sweating, the moods, you know, you’re just like all of a sudden furious for no reason.”

She also noted that a woman who is experiencing menopause generally is misunderstood in today’s society, noting that the life shift gets “a really bad rap.”

“I don’t think we have in our society a great example of an aspirational menopausal woman,” she said in the video.

Paltrow looked to her mother, actress Blythe Danner, for help as the telltale symptoms began to emerge.

“I remember when my mother went through menopause and it was such a big deal and I think there was grief around it for her and all these emotions,” Paltrow recalls.

“…There aren’t a lot of products being made for us to really help us through this phase.”

The actress then segued into promoting a brand of menopausal supplements that she alleges will help women transition into this next stage of their lives with less stress.

Paltrow, who recently married producer Brad Falchuk, says that the key to managing the symptoms and emotions that come along with this hormonal shift is to “surround yourself with love and the right amount of self-care.”

She also noted in the Goop article that she believes that when women turn 40, they get a software upgrade, Paltrow explained that being in your 40s is “very different now” than it was for our grandmothers, and mothers.

Paltrow also remarked that thankfully, women are now living in a time when they can “redefine” what that phase of femininity means.

In the article, she also suggested that women do more weight-lifting to build bone density, and continue to eat as healthy as possible including digesting more whole foods, lots of green vegetables, and clean sources of protein.

Paltrow is a mother to daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Chris Martin.