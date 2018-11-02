Justin Bieber Caught Weeping At Harry Potter Bar While Hailey Baldwin Comforted Him

Justin Bieber was spotted crying in a public place — again.

The pop star was seen weeping at Universal Studios’ Harry Potter-themed bar, the Leaky Cauldron, in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday. By his side was the ever-attentive (and alleged new wife) Hailey Baldwin, 21, who was spotted comforting the 24-year-old singer during his emotional breakdown, which was also caught on camera, the Daily Mail reported.

According to a source who was at the Leaky Cauldron at the same time, Justin could be seen burying his head in his hands, while Hailey sat opposite him and stroked the side of his face. The source added the Canadian heartthrob seemed “disheveled and distressed,” as he attempted to hide his tears from the onlookers. Justin and Hailey reportedly ordered two drinks just after 11:15 p.m. and the singer’s security team started clearing out the bar shortly after they arrived.

“We came into the Leaky Cauldron at the exact time as them so their security was in the process of moving people out,” the witness said.

“They just walked in and sat down at a table while their security got to work. They ordered a couple of butterbeers,” the source added, referring to the popular drink from the Harry Potter universe.

This was not the first time the pop star was reportedly caught struggling with his emotions in public. Back in July, he was seen carrying a self-help book, The Meaning of Marriage: Facing the Complexities of Commitment with the Wisdom of God, just weeks after he was spotted crying. And last month, he was reportedly caught weeping once again while sitting in the car with Hailey, according to Entertainment Tonight, shortly after news broke that his ex, Selena Gomez, had been hospitalized for mental health treatment.

“You got good days and you got bad days,” Justin told TMZ back when he was spotted holding the self-help book.

“It’s not real if it doesn’t have any bad days,” he explained, referring to his relationship with the model.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York City in September. And now, they seem to be trying to cut back on their workload so they can spend more time together. An insider told People magazine that Justin “doesn’t seem ready to record new music yet and keeps saying that he just wants to hang out with Hailey.” However, it seems like the blonde bombshell might have a different approach, which might result in conflict for the couple.

“Justin likes to just hang out, watch movies and chill. Hailey has a lot of energy and projects that she wants to do,” the source added.