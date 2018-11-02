New Details On Samsung Galaxy F Emerge Ahead Of Expected Preview

Regardless of whether you call it the Samsung Galaxy X or Galaxy F, as it’s been referred to in various rumors from previous months, the South Korean company is working on a foldable phone, which might be partially unveiled at next week’s Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in San Francisco. With days remaining before the upcoming expo, new reports have revealed new information on the “Galaxy F” line, which could include the aforementioned foldable phone as the first device in the series.

According to SamMobile, SDC 2018 won’t mark the true arrival of the foldable phone, but rather a “sneak peek” of the new device ahead of its official unveiling, which is expected to take place early next year. As Samsung was rumored to be working on a “Galaxy F” series as far back as 2013, the publication also stressed that there’s a small chance the name doesn’t refer to the foldable device, but rather to a completely separate line of smartphones. SamMobile speculated that “Galaxy F” could be the name of Samsung’s rumored gaming phone if it doesn’t turn out to be the name of the company’s much-awaited foldable handset.

Despite the lack of 100 percent certainty regarding what type of phones will be released under the Galaxy F banner, SamMobile wrote that this remains the most likely name Samsung will be using for the foldable smartphone, as the company is reportedly working with Google on a new version of the Android user interface for such a device. Furthermore, SamMobile added that Samsung is currently testing a new version of the Galaxy F’s firmware in the United States on “all major mobile networks in the country.”

Samsung Galaxy F foldable phone display officially leaks with Infinity-V name | https://t.co/a4PV3GhejT pic.twitter.com/8KedVBXpqi — T3.com (@T3dotcom) November 2, 2018

Not too many details on the Galaxy F’s specifications were mentioned in the SamMobile report, but the publication wrote that the device will come with 512GB internal storage and dual-SIM support. The phone will reportedly be sold in U.S., European, and Asian variants with the corresponding model numbers SM-F900U, SM-F900F, and SM-F900N, which SamMobile believes is a sign that the foldable handset will be a “global device,” just as previously rumored.

Separate from SamMobile, T3 reported Friday that Samsung’s foldable phone display’s name was spotted in a South Korean intellectual property document, which suggests that the screen will be known as “Infinity-V.” According to T3, this could mean that the device will come with an edge-to-edge screen, and therefore “lots of display space” regardless of whether the phone is folded or not.

As noted by SlashGear, the hype surrounding foldable phones ramped up earlier this week, when California-based company Royole unveiled the FlexPai and released it in China one day later, thus making the device the first of its kind to be made available to the public. Huawei, Lenovo, and LG have also been rumored to be working on similar devices, with the latter expected to unveil its entry in the foldable handset space at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in January.