Colton Underwood Makes His Debut In First Official Teaser For ‘The Bachelor’

Fans react to the first clip of the former NFL player as ABC’s leading man.

Colton Underwood has a treat for fans of The Bachelor. The newly crowned leading man of ABC’s long-running rose-filled reality show made his debut in a spooktacular teaser for his upcoming season.

In a Halloween-themed video posted to the official Bachelor Instagram page, Underwood is dressed in a dark suit and shiny black dress shoes as he yells, “Boo!” before a voiceover promises fans that there’s “no tricks, just a treat” for fans of the ABC dating show.

“I’m your new Bachelor,” Underwood says before he blows a handful of rose petals at the camera. The voiceover teases a new season of “The Boochelor” will start this January.

The short clip, which you can see below, is the first official look at Colton Underwood as The Bachelor. The self-proclaimed virgin’s casting as leading man on the fast-paced reality show has been controversial, to say the least, and fans had a field day with the new promo teasing his starring role, according to Us Weekly.

While one unhappy fan wrote, “Oh please no” another noted, “He looks good!”

A few fans pointed out that Colton Underwood recently told Tia Booth he wasn’t ready for a relationship.

“How about someone who wasn’t just crying about not being ready for a relationship?” an Instagram follower wrote, while another Bachelor fan added, “First time I won’t watch The Bachelor. Not interested in seeing this idiot.”

Colton Underwood has maintained that he has remained a virgin at age 26 due to his focus on his football career. The Bachelor Nation alum also revealed he has only had a few serious girlfriends and is waiting for “the right” heart.

When it comes to Fantasy Suite time—those overnight dates The Bachelor has with his final –three women—Underwood will be treading on tricky turf. Colton Underwood has already revealed he plans to keep things clean in the Fantasy Suite—and even get some shut-eye.

When asked by TMZ what he will do in the Fantasy Suite, Underwood didn’t hesitate to detail his PG-rated plans.

“Strawberries, whipped cream…and actually eat them. We’re gonna keep it PG, we’re just gonna have some fun and hang out. We’re actually gonna eat the strawberries and whipped cream.”

Underwood has also said board games are another safe option for killing time in the Fantasy Suite.

Check out Colton Underwood’s first Bachelor teaser below.

The Bachelor Season 23 premieres in January on ABC.