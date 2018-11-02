Sofia Richie Goes Braless And Flaunts Abs In Crop Top While In Australia

She is keeping Scott Disick company while he makes several promotional appearances in Australia, but it seems like Sofia Richie is stealing her boyfriend’s thunder Down Under.

On Friday, the 20-year-old model was spotted arriving for a meet and greet with her beau, 35, at a Windsor Smith shoe store in Melbourne. However, all eyes were on her as she sported a knitted white crop top with nothing underneath, which not only accentuated her cleavage, it also showed off her rock-hard abs.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Sofia paired the top with office-style body-hugging high waist black pants, a pair of perspex mules, a black designer purse, and several diamond bracelets. The bombshell let her light honey-colored locks cascade down her shoulders, and kept her makeup to a minimum, opting for nude tones.

Scott, in the meanwhile, was all smiles as he entered the store and prepared to meet his Australian fans. The Keeping Up With Kardashians star kept things cool as he sported a black hoodie and a pair of cargo pants. He completed the look with black leather sneakers and a pair of tortoiseshell shades.

The two lovebirds have been touring all around the country ever since they arrived on Monday. They have already been spotted visiting the world-famous Taronga Zoo in Sydney, lounging on a luxury yacht as they cruised around Sydney Harbour, and hosting a massive Halloween party at The Star’s Marquee nightclub on Wednesday night. However, Scott’s biggest appearance is yet to happen when he hosts the Ultra Australia Marquee on Derby Day on November 3 in Melbourne. According to the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and the father of her three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — is reportedly being paid six figures to attend the prestigious event.

Before touching down in Sydney, Scott joined Kourtney and their kids, as well as her sisters Kim and Khloe and their own children, for a family vacation in Bali, Indonesia. But sources claim that Lionel Richie’s daughter gets worried sick whenever her boyfriend goes abroad with his ex, who he dated for 10 years.

“Sofia doesn’t like it at all when Scott goes away without her, and she spends the whole time worrying herself sick. It’s really difficult for her because if she tells Scott how she feels they end up fighting and he accuses her of being jealous and unreasonable, so she just has to bite her lip and suck it up,” an insider told Hollywood Life.