‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Giudice Won’t Be Allowed Back In The U.S. If Deported, Per ‘Radar’

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice will be unable to return to the United States if he is indeed deported following his prison sentence, per Radar Online.

Radar allegedly obtained Department Of Justice documents where an immigration judge has ruled the Bravo star will be “ineligible” to apply for re-entry into the United States if deported.

The site reported that Judge John Ellington of the York County Immigration Court of Pennsylvania stated in a 13-page written decision that Giudice’s re-admission status into the country was determined once he committed “an aggravated felony as a permanent resident.”

“Because Respondent was admitted to the United States as a lawful permanent resident and he subsequently committed an aggravated felony, the Court finds that Respondent is ineligible for an INA 212 waiver,” Judge Ellington wrote in his paperwork, as reported by Radar.

Radar reported that an “INA 212” waiver is defined as an application for “Permission to Reapply for Admission into the United States After Deportation or Removal.”

Joe Giudice's crimes "constitute morally turpitudinous behavior," the judge claimed. https://t.co/l00hU0braX — Radar Online (@radar_online) November 1, 2018

The report continued that “no waiver shall be provided in the case of an alien who has previously been admitted for permanent residence if either since the date of such admission the alien has been convicted of an aggravated felony or the alien has not lawfully resided continuously in the United States for a period of not less than 7 years immediately preceding the date of initiation proceedings to remove the alien from the United States.”

What all this means is that the judge’s decision to deport the former reality star was based on his findings that Giudice’s crimes were considered an aggravated felony and unlawful in the United States.

Giudice has until November 9 to file paperwork to fight an appeal against the deportation ruling.

The same judge ruled on October 19 that Giudice would be deported back to his native Italy on October 10, stunning the former reality star.

“I’ve been here my whole life, I wouldn’t know what to do in any other country,” said Giudice during the hearing. “I want to stay here.”

Teresa and Joe, who wed in 1999, share daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.

Teresa Giudice remarked on the Season 8 reunion show of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that she “wouldn’t mind” moving to Italy if her husband was deported, as reported by Us Weekly, noting that Italy was a “beautiful place” to live and that she will accept whatever “God’s Plan is” for her family and embrace it to the best of her ability.

Joe Giudice came to the United States as an infant but never became a citizen.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo TV on November 7.