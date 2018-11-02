‘RHONY’s Bethenny Frankel Faces Backlash For Being Too ‘Old’ For Her Sexy Halloween Costume On Instagram

Bethenny Frankel wore a costume inspired by the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Bethenny Frankel strutted her stuff in a racy costume on Halloween and unfortunately, many of her fans and followers on Instagram weren’t appreciative of her sexy outfit.

On November 1, ET Online Canada shared a report with readers in which they revealed the Real Housewives of New York City star was facing backlash from her online audience for being too sexy.

“Little old for trashy costumes,” one person wrote

“You have a great figure but Maybe something a bit more age appropriate?” another shared.

One commenter even suggested it wasn’t a good idea for the reality star and Skinnygirl mogul to be dressed as an angel so soon after the tragic loss of her late boyfriend, Dennis Shields, who died in August from a reported drug overdose.

“Considering your recent loss I am questioning why you would think this costume is in good taste????” the person asked.

Frankel has been facing a lot of backlash as of late.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City may have seen, Frankel faced mean comments from her fans and followers online after going public with a new man last month, less than two months after Shields’ sudden death. According to some, the reality star often spoke of her grief after the loss but quickly moved on and was seen kissing a man in Boston a very short time after Shields died.

Below are a series of photos shared of Bethenny Frankel in her Victoria’s Secret fashion show-inspired Halloween costume.

After a number of commenters slammed Bethenny Frankel for wearing such a sexy outfit on Halloween, the Real Housewives of New York City star shot back with a message of her own.

“For those who bash theirs or my body, go hate somewhere else. We are mothers and daughters and I chose those very polarizing ruffle boy shorts thus opting to not show my vagina this Halloween. I’m in my late 40s. This is my God given body with no receipts attached (a breast lift 12 years ago notwithstanding) to it. Perhaps next year I will go pantyless & await more constructive comments,” she said.

“To the rest of you, I had the best Halloween ever, trick or treating with my peanut then dancing w my ladies. XO,” she added.

Bethenny Frankel and her co-stars are currently filming the 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, which will begin airing on Bravo TV sometime next year.