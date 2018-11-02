Hilary Duff Shows Off New Baby In Adorable Instagram Video

Actress Hilary Duff is the proud momma of a bouncing baby girl. Banks Violet turned 1-week-old on Thursday and to commemorate the occasion, Duff took to Instagram to post an adorable video of the baby hiccuping and sneezing.

In the video, the Younger actress is cradling her daughter as she can be heard hiccuping and scrunching up her face in adorable expressions. The tiny baby is dressed in a butterfly blanket as she looks up at her mom with brilliant blue eyes. At the end of the video, Banks sneezes and her dad can be heard saying “Bless you, babe!” in the background.

Duff captioned the sweet video “little bean is a week old today! she really nails hiccups and sneezes,” followed by a number of emojis including a unicorn, rainbow, and heart. Her 10.4 million followers went crazy for the video, giving it over 1.2 million likes in just 12 hours. Many of them commented on how happy they were for the actress and on how adorable baby Banks is.

One follower commented, “She is like the cutest thing ever!!!!,” while another wrote, “Oh my sweet lord she is soooooo adorable and such a cutie…. God bless her…”

Banks Violet was born to Duff and her partner, singer Matthew Koma, on October 25. Banks also has an older brother named Luca Cruz, 6, son of Duff and her ex-husband Mike Comrie. Following Banks birth, both Duff and Koma shared the happy news with their fans via their Instagram accounts, reported People.

On October 29, Duff captioned a photo of her and Koma cradling their daughter with the birth announcement, “Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”

Similarly, Koma posted a welcome-to-the-world message on his own page next to the same photo, which read, “Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the [peach] who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

The couple, who have been dating since early 2017, announced their exciting pregnancy news in June of this year, when they revealed to the public that they were expecting a “little princess.”

Just before Banks’s birth, People reported that Duff was getting impatient and was ready to meet her new baby.

On October 23, the actress wrote on her Instagram story, “Yo … your hotel stay is up little girl.”