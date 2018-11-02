Jennifer Lopez Looks Stunning In Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Her ‘InStyle’ Cover

It’s hard for most people to believe Jennifer Lopez is in fact approaching the age of 50, and the singer’s latest magazine cover is a proof that her incredible physique is nothing less than age defying.

The star has been sharing several snaps from her InStyle magazine December 2018 cover with her over 80 million Instagram followers, but in her latest post she gave fans a sneak peak behind the photo shoot. In the clip, JLo is seen posing in several different outfits, including the racy metallic green Valentino Haute Couture pleated cape that she wore as a dress and that left little to the imagination as it exposed one side of her naked body.

The mother-of-two is being celebrated by the magazine for always being a vocal advocate for body acceptance, as Lopez has always proudly flaunted her curves, even after she gave birth to her twins, 10-year-old Max and Emme.

“I didn’t realize what I was doing — I was just being myself. In my family, curves were glorified and part of the culture. It was just like, ‘Jennifer has a big butt, and it’s good,'” the 49-year-old explained.

As previously reported by the Inquistr, JLo attributes her killer body to an easy beauty routine: no caffeine, no alcohol, and lots of sleep.

“I’ve taken care of myself, and now it shows,” she told InStyle.

Lopez’s healthy lifestyle obviously has its benefits, and she told the magazine she hasn’t noticed any memory lapses or low energy despite her hectic schedule. However, she did admit that she now is having to squint at her phone! JLo also revealed that she now gets backaches she didn’t use to and that she has noticed her muscles tend to get loose when she overdoes it with the dancing.

During her InStyle interview, the actress also spoke about her current relationship with Alex Rodriguez and how it compares to her previous high-profile romance with Ben Affleck. Affleck and Lopez dated from 2002 to 2004 after starring in the movie Gigli together, and were briefly engaged before calling it quits. And now, Jenny From The Block admitted the pressure from the press played a heavy role in the downfall of her relationship.

“It was just crazy. Now at least I can show you who I am a little bit. Back then you just believed anything you read on the cover of a tabloid. Many times it wasn’t true, or it was like a third of the truth,” she explained.