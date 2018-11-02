Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Marries Lauren Pesce In A New Jersey Castle

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino married his college sweetheart Lauren Pesce at a castle in New Jersey on November 1, sealing the deal surrounded by Sorrentino’s Jersey Shore castmates.

The couple was feted by their family and friends at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

In attendance from the MTV series were Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, and Angelina Pivarnick.

According to Us Weekly, Farley and Polizzi’s 4-year-old daughters, Meilani and Giovanna, were also in attendance, serving as flower girls.

Even Ortiz-Magro’s on-off girlfriend, Jen Harley, with whom he has had a tempestuous relationship, was also there to congratulate the duo with her and Ortiz-Magro’s six-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky.

“We are so incredibly excited to begin our journey as husband and wife!” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly.

“We are each other’s best friend and together we can handle anything. Thank you to all our family, friends and fans who have supported us every step of the way. Gym, Tan, Laurens is the new GTL! With Love, Mr. & Mrs. Michael Sorrentino,” the statement concluded.

The couple became #thehitchuation on Valentine’s Day when, along with the assistance of his Jersey Shore castmates, Sorrentino proposed to Pesce when she visited him in Miami while he was in the midst of filming season 2 of the popular MTV series.

“I approached the executive producers and I let them know, ‘Listen I really want to do this. This show is really special to me. This is the show that introduced me to the world,'” Sorrentino told Us.

“It was really special for me to do this, to get down on one knee on Jersey Shore.”

Just prior to their wedding day, Sorrentino and Pesce stood strong as a couple as he faced charges of tax evasion that put him behind bars for eight months.

The MTV star will have to surrender no earlier than January 15, 2019. Upon his release, he will start two years of supervised probation.

Due to the fact that he surrendered voluntarily, an order extending the time before he has to turn himself in was filed Monday in U.S. District Court, according to NJ.com, allowing the couple more time together to enjoy the first few months of married life.

He will now be allowed to enjoy Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year with his friends and family.

A source close to the reality star said prior to the wedding that Sorrentino just wants this part of his life to be over so he can move forward in his marriage to Pesce.

“He just wants to get his time done, come home and start his life over. The wedding has been a great distraction for him. He really wants to spend as much time as he can with her before she leaves.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV.