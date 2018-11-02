Olivia Culpo Poses In A Bikini With A Huge Snake Wrapped Around Her In New Instagram Video

Olivia's giving fans a look at what it's really like to pose in a bikini with a snake.

Model Olivia Culpo is giving fans a glimpse at what it’s really like to pose in a skimpy bikini with a 12-foot long snake in a new video posted to her Instagram account. The star shared the behind the scenes look at her latest shoot for Sports Illustrated on November 1, where she could be seen striking poses in the sand with the snake wrapped around her shoulders.

Posting the bikini video from the set for her 3.4 million followers, Culpo stood on the beach as an animal handler brought in the snake, which she revealed in the caption was a “scary” black headed python. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the magazine shared a sneak peek photo from the Australian shoot earlier this week.

Olivia looked pretty uncomfortable when the the snake was being draped around her as she wore nothing but a barely there bikini, but she quickly regained her composure to pose with the reptile as the photographer snapped away.

However, things appeared to get a little uncomfortable again after the model could be heard telling the handlers, “He’s trying to strangle me” as the snake moved around her body.

She then continued to pose, while slithering creature wrapped around her shoulders and even stretched down to her leg.

Writing in the caption of the video taken during the beach bikini shoot, Olivia admitted to her followers that she wasn’t exactly the biggest fan of her photoshoot partner, calling the python “scary AF.”

“Incase you want to know what it was really like shooting with this scary AF 12 foot black headed python,” Olivia wrote, adding a winking emoji with its tongue sticking out, another looking pretty shocked, and then a third with a grimacing face before tagging Sports Illustrated who she was posing for.

Fans were quick to heap praise on the model in the comments section after seeing her conquer her fears to pose with the animal during her latest beach shoot.

“I would have run very fast and very far!” one fan commented on Olivia’s upload. A second then commented by calling Culpo “so so brave.”

“You look stunning,” another told the star.

Olivia’s been very open about how much she loves posing for Sports Illustrated in the past, revealing back in January how much of an honor it was for her to be featured in the magazine.

“This was a major goal of mine because many of the women that have posed for SI have gone on to have such inspirational careers,” she said of her first appearance in the magazine, per Boston.com. “I feel so blessed that this goal is becoming a reality and it shows me that hard work and positive intentions can lead to something amazing.”

David Becker / Getty Images

But while this may be the first time Culpo’s showed off her bikini body with a giant snake on the beach, this certainly isn’t the first time she’s showed off her incredibly toned figure on the social media site.

The model’s shared a number of bikini snaps with her fans on Instagram over the summer.

As the Inquisitr reported in September, the star was recently showing off her toned abs in a red bikini during another trip to the beach – this time without a slithery friend.