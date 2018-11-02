Tammy Hembrow Unties Bikini And Displays Bare Booty At The Beach

When fitness star Tammy Hembrow isn’t at the gym working on her sculpted, sexy figure, she can often be seen at the beach sporting a barely there bikini as she poses in the water or sand for her millions of Instagram followers. Her most recent snaps don’t disappoint, featuring her in a tiny orange bikini playing in the sand.

The first photo shows Tammy kneeling on the sand with her knees spread apart and her upper torso arched backwards. While her chest is covered by the orange bikini top and a see-through long-sleeve crop top, she teases her followers by untying her bikini bottoms and holding the strings away from her body. Viewers get an eyeful of her rounded thighs and backside and the beginning of her pubic area. Her tanned skin makes her appear to be glowing and her long blonde hair flows out behind her in the wind.

Tammy captioned the photo with three sun emojis and her 8.8 million followers couldn’t get over how stunning she looked in the snap. They left hundreds of comments referring to her as a “goddess,” “hot,” “goals,” and “beautiful.”

The second photo features the Instagram model’s profile view as she stands on the sand with her booty turned towards the camera. Her rounded backside covered in sand is the highlight of the snap as her high-waisted bikini bottom is barely visible.

Tammy captioned the second photo with a teasing message that read, “Not 4 u,” followed by a smile emoji. Her followers went crazy for the second snap, leaving her messages about how much they loved her and admired her body.

One follower commented, “Why are you such a goddess??? Seriously not human! You are goals!!!,” and another wrote, “Oh my god those pictures make my day beauty mommy.”

For Halloween, the glamorous model dressed up in a skimpy Cruella de Vil costume while her two children, Wolf, 3, and Saskia, 2, went as Dalmatian puppies. Tammy went all out to impersonate the evil villain from Disney’s 101 Dalmatians, wearing a black and white wig and strapless black dress with a thigh-high split.

Recently, the Daily Mail reported that the Instagram sensation has teamed up with an anti-bullying and youth suicide prevention organization. Last week she attended a charity event for the organization and was featured in a video where she spoke alongside ICANIWILL founder Conan Visser. She later commented on her participation in an Instagram post.