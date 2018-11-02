‘Brady Bunch’ Kids Share Memories From TV House Ahead Of 50th Anniversary, Marcia & Jan Feud Officially Over

The cast of the classic sitcom seemingly buried the hatchet ahead of HGTV's Brady-themed renovation show.

The Brady Bunch cast is back. Amid decades of feud rumors, the six cast members who played the Brady siblings on the beloved ’70s sitcom reunited for the first time since 2004 when they appeared on The Brady Bunch 35th Anniversary Reunion Special—and it was for a very Brady reason.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, TV siblings Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) posed together up at the original Brady Bunch house in Studio City, California. The iconic home, which was used for the exterior shots for the classic TV sitcom, was recently purchased by HGTV for its newest renovation series, A Very Brady Renovation.

The renovation will set to transform the home “to its 1970s” glory, despite the fact that the inside of the place looks nothing like the Burbank soundstage that the actual Brady Bunch scenes were shot on.

With the 50th anniversary of The Brady Bunch quickly approaching (the sitcom ran for five seasons, from September 1969 to March 1974), it was an especially nostalgic reunion for the Brady Bunch cast members as they posed for photos nearly two years after their TV mom, played by Florence Henderson, passed away. Robert Reed, who played the Brady dad died in 1992, while Ann B. Davis, the family’s maid, passed away in 2014.

Maureen McCormick, who played eldest daughter Marcia Brady on the ABC sitcom told Entertainment Tonight she wanted to purchase the home when it went on the market earlier this year for an eye-popping $1.85 million.

“I feel like no one could love it the way I could just because of the memories. When we would go upstairs on the show, we would all huddle… and so we’d like flirt up there, it was our own Brady time.”

Barry Williams, who played firstborn son Greg Brady, pointed to the Brady Bunch pilot as his favorite moment from show.

“I love the backyard scene when Tiger was chasing Fluffy the cat. The cake fell into Mike’s face… that, to me, set the tone for the whole show,” the actor said.

Paramount Television / Getty Images

Mike Lookinland, who played young Bobby Brady, had a favorite moment from the season 4 episode, “Law and Disorder.”

“When Bobby puts the entire box of laundry soap in the washing machine, mainly because I had to, like, strip basically naked to be in that scene, and I was horrified,” Lookinland told ET.

And Susan Olsen, the youngest one in curls, added that she despised playing a Shirley Temple wannabe in the season 5 episode, “The Snooperstar.”

“That was really embarrassing,” Olsen said of the episode. “It would have been really cute when I was seven, but when I was 12, [I was] going, ‘I feel so stupid.'”

While the Brady Bunch cast members were all smiles as they posed together for the first time in more than a decade, the reunion comes on the heels of long-running feud members between certain members of the cast.

In 2010, a canceled Brady Bunch reunion on The Today Show was blamed on rumors that McCormick and her TV sister Eve Plumb did not get along. A source told Radar Online that after McCormick hinted at a lesbian relationship with her TV sis in her 2007 tell-all, it sparked a full-on feud between the two women.

Sources told Radar, “The bottom line is that they didn’t want to be on the same show and the appearance was canceled because of it. Some people blame Maureen and some people blame Eve.”

Susan Olsen later told Fox News she sided with Plumb.

“I don’t like there to be a rift in the family. I love them both and this means whenever we get together for any project there will only be one or the other. But I do understand Eve’s point of view. She got tired of Maureen gaining attention for herself by regurgitating the tiresome and false insinuations that they had a lesbian affair.”

Other insiders have said the rift between the two former child stars goes back to their Brady days and that they never liked each other.

Fast forward a few years and all of the Brady Bunch kids are together again. The Marcia and Jan feud appears to be over as the classic sitcom clan looks forward to a renovation of one of the most iconic houses in television history.

A Very Brady Renovation is scheduled to premiere in September 2019 on HGTV.