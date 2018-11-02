‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, November 1: Pam Rips Down Quinn’s Portrait

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, November 1 reveals that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) continued their conversation about Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). Bill told Ridge that if it hadn’t been for him, Ridge would be in jail right now. Ridge reminded him that he already said that he would not press the charges. Bill told him that he was feeling insecure about Brooke’s loyalties, even though Ridge maintained that nothing would come between him and Brooke. Bill said that he was more of a man than Ridge would ever be, according to Soap Central.

Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) finally arrived with Bill’s hospital discharge papers. The dressmaker issued a final threat and told Bill that if he wanted to stay out of the hospital, he needed to stay away from Brooke. Ridge left and Justin wanted to know if Forrester had just threatened him. Bill felt that Ridge was on edge because everyone knew that what Bill wanted, Bill got.

Brooke and Eric Forrester (John McCook) were talking about Bill at Forrester Creations. Brooke informed Eric that Bill wasn’t going to press charges against his sons. Eric found it hard to believe, but Brooke said that he taught her that every person should be given a second chance. Eric warned her that Bill’s actions had everything to do with Bill wanting Brooke. He felt that once again Brooke was caught between Ridge and Bill, and that she needed to be careful.

Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) were caught in a furious debate about Quinn calling Pam’s big day a “damn wedding.” Quinn refused to back down and told Pam that she should show her some respect in her own home. Pam said that Quinn’s real motive for agreeing to host the wedding was to appease Eric. Pam said that Quinn’s portrait was an insult to everything that her sister Stephanie (Susan Flannery) stood for. She wanted to take Quinn’s portrait down, but Quinn stopped her. She said that the portrait was Eric’s property and ordered her not to touch it.

Later, Pam is seen holding the portrait. Quinn tried to calm Pam down, but it seemed as if she was more riled up than ever. Pam said that Quinn had put her foot through Stephanie’s portrait, and wondered what it would be like to put her fist through Quinn’s face. Quinn told her to put the painting down, but Pam refused.

Just then, Eric walked in and wanted to know what was going on. Pam spun Eric a story and ended up sobbing that her entire wedding had been ruined. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.