Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Envy-Inducing Body & Sexy Moves In Instagram Video

Emily Ratajkowski continues to wow her 20.1 million Instagram followers with her raunchy, tiny cavewoman Halloween costume. In her latest post from late Thursday night, the 27-year-old brunette bombshell shared a short video of herself showing off her catwalk for the camera as she rocks Raquel Welch’s look from the movie One Million Years B.C.

In the clip, the model and actress can be seen toward the back of a room in front of a door, farther from the camera, as she walks toward the onlooker. In the process, Ratajkowski shows off some sensual moves as she flaunts her incredible figure. Her costume consists of a tiny bikini made of faux animal skin, according to the Daily Mail.

The brunette stunner, who is well known for sharing sexy Instagram photos of herself, wore her hair just like Raquel did for the film. She also wore a heavy eyeliner and light eyeshadow. The model completed her look with nude lips and a bold brown lip liner. The flattering cut of the bikini showcased her curves, just like the one that Welch wore in the movie. Emrata completed her look with a snakeskin print purse and a pair of faux animal skin boots, ensuring that all eyes were on her in the ensemble.

The video was viewed more than 1.3 million times in about eight hours and liked more than 268,000 likes. The post also garnered more than 1,600 comments, with fans writing “Gorgeous” and “You just won Halloween.”

The video comes after Ratajkowski shared a series of racy photos of herself in the costume, proving that she is enjoying her Halloween bash to the fullest. So much so that Ratajkowski’s cavewoman costume earned her the title of sexiest Halloween costume in a list compiled by the Daily Mail. Other celebs mentioned by the publication include Kim Kardashian, who transformed into starlet Pamela Anderson for her very sexy Halloween costume, and Rihanna, who donned a figure-hugging latex co-ord.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Ratajkowski also performed a sensual dance at Travis Scott’s Halloween At The Weekend Unlimited Delilah Take Over event, an event that Odell Beckham Jr., Nikita Dragun, and Jaleel White also attended. Leonardo DiCaprio also showed up to the party later in the evening with a group of friends, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

The model has made her mark in the industry as being open about her sexuality and nudity, which she does while maintaining a fierce feminist view that she often expresses in interviews.