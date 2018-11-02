Elizabeth Hurley Strikes Sexy Pose In Plunging Beach Dress In The Maldives

There’s no place Elizabeth Hurley feels more at home than by the beach, and she’s proved it yet again with her latest Instagram post.

The 53-year-old shared a picture from her vacation in the Maldives with her one million Instagram followers, in which she’s seen striking a super sexy pose while wearing a blue bikini bottom and a patterned robe from her beachwear line Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She paired her beach outfit, which featured a plunging neckline that accentuated her assets, with degrade sunglasses and statement earrings that elevated the casual look.

The star is sitting on a tree trunk as she looks straight into the camera and pulls her hair away from her face while surrounded by a beautiful paradisiac landscape. She captioned the picture, “All hail the Maldives @milaidhoo @elizabethhurleybeach #DavinaRobe.”

Many of the actress’s fans were quick to praise her youthful looks, with one user saying “you are just absolutely stunning in ever picture…” while another said “Several words come to mind Stunning.. Breathtaking..” followed by several heart emojis. Others also noticed her beach ensemble, with one fan writing “Beautiful outfit,” while another wrote, “The perfect color for you miss Hurley.”

The mother-of-one has been staying in the Maldives for the past few days, where she decided to spend Halloween this year. She has been staying at the luxury boutique private island Milaidhoo. As previously reported by the Inquistr, Hurley recently shared a video of herself dressed as a sexy ninja in a black, plunging bathing suit and matching black balaclava. She was seen practicing her ninja moves while promoting the newest design from her beachwear collection at the same time.

Despite her seemingly unwillingness to age, Hurley has said that she doesn’t actually have a fitness regime nor hits the gym regularly. According to the Daily Mail, she believes it is “important to stay active,” but she isn’t a gym rat.

“I like women to feel very confident in how they look and to accept that every size can be beautiful. But I still think it’s important to be in shape.” she said.

“It doesn’t matter really what size you are, but I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise. I don’t go to the gym, but I’m quite active,” the Bedazzled star added.

Although many may not believe, her biggest beauty secret to staying youthful is moisturizer.

“I’ll moisturize my face about six times a day and my neck about 10 times a day. Lightly dab it over your face and it instantly makes you glow,” she revealed.