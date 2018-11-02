Black Friday Ads Are Leaking With Some Of The Best Deals Of 2018

Irresistible Black Friday deals are leaking as the holiday shopping season is about to be underway.

Halloween was only two days ago and that can only mean it’s almost time for holiday shoppers to start priming for Black Friday sales. Like it or not, it’s that time of year.

The day after Thanksgiving is often regarded as the single biggest day for shoppers and retailers alike. Most outlets safeguard their best deals until the last minute. Forbes is now reporting that the biggest Black Friday news yet is Target’s 47-page Black Friday ad, which has officially leaked to online sources and is filled with door-busting deals.

Shoppers who purchase and activate an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max will be given a free $250 gift card for Target. Droid fans who purchase a Samsung Galaxy Note9 + will get a free $300 gift card, which also requires activation with specific carriers.

People holding out on buying a Sony PlayStation 4 will be glad to note that Target is also selling its system bundled with the Spider-Man game for only $199.99

JCPenney Black Friday Ad is REVEALED (and it’s EPIC!) https://t.co/voEiT1BncG pic.twitter.com/dH8rY7Oriu — Yes We Coupon (@yeswecouponinc) November 2, 2018

Kohl’s, on the other hand, is appealing to Xbox One fans with a “Minecraft Creators Console” bundle for $199.99. This bundle advertises an additional $60 in Kohl’s Cash. Those who purchase the Xbox One Bundle may be tempted to play it on one of Kohl’s other doorbusters, which is an impressive 58-inch Samsung 4K television for $549 and $165 in Kohl’s Cash.

Other leaked ads include Dell’s Black Friday deals. Dell is offering an Inspiron 11 3000 laptop for $119, an Inspiron small desktop PC for $249.99, a 24-inch Dell monitor for $99.99, and Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 PC for $149.

Also of note to shoppers will be Home Depot’s deals. The home improvement store is offering Samsung washers and steam dryers for $648 each and a Whirlpool four-piece suite, which includes a refrigerator, a dishwasher, a stove, and a microwave, for $2,699.

JCPenny is going all out and opening earlier than anyone for Black Friday.

It has become custom to open early for the event, with some stores opening at midnight and others even earlier, but JCPenny is starting their Black Friday sale before many families even put their Thanksgiving dinners on the table. The retailer will be opening up at 2PM in Thanksgiving and running the sale until 10PM the next day.

JCPenny’s ad touts 77 pages and, among countless other deals, advertises a 55-inch LG 4K LED television set, alongside 40 percent off many major appliances like refrigerators, according to BestBlackFriday.

Crowds often begin forming long before doors open on Black Friday, and shoppers are notoriously uncordial as they scramble to avoid being left out of the best deals being offered by retailers across the country.

Black Friday will occur on November 23, 2018.