Camille Kostek Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Rabbit Costume On Instagram

Camille Kostek made sure she returned to the United States from her gorgeous trip Down Under in Australia right in time for some dress-up fun. In her latest Instagram post, Kostek shared a snap in which she stunned her fans with a raunchy black rabbit costume for Halloween.

In the photo, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend and former New England Patriots cheerleader is wearing a black latex-type jacket unzipped until past her chest area, exposing some serious cleavage. The 26-year-old blonde bombshell paired her jacket with a pair of lace gloves, which she is using to hold a colorful lollipop to her mouth in this photo. To complete her dark rabbit look, she wore a mask with long bunny ears over her face. Under the mask, her piercing blue eyes are seen, which look ever lighter thanks to the dark eyeliner. Kostek is also wearing a platinum blonde wig that contrasts sexily with her all-black ensemble.

The model is posing in a Los Angeles neighborhood street at night, as noted in the photo’s geotag.

“Got back from Australia just in time for Halloween in LA #TrickOrTreat my sweeeets,” she wrote in the caption under the photo, paired with a lollipop and a black heart emoji.

The post Kostek shared with her 351,000 followers racked up nearly 18,000 and more than 160 comments in its first few hours, with fans taking to her comment section to compliment her on her looks and sexiness.

“Out of control gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

Kostek is known for responding to her fans in her comment section, whether it just be a simple heart emoji or actually engaging with them.

For example, when I fan wrote, “I’m SO in love with your eye makeup! Gorgeous,” Kostek sweetly responded, “I never wear eyeliner so it was fun to go crazy.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kostek was just in Australia to shoot photos that will appear in the next Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. Kostek made her debut in the magazine in the last issue, when she became one of the winners of their model search.

Kostek is also expected to participate in the first annual Celebrity Beach Soccer Match on Nov. 17 in Miami, as Miami.com is reporting. The event is presented by GACP Sports in partnership with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue as a fundraiser that will feature a 7 v. 7 exhibition match with celebrities, athletes and swimsuit beauties, all to benefit Best Buddies.