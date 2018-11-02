‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, October 31: Ridge Hammers Bill’s Sword Necklace To Smithereens

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, October 31 states that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) wanted out of the hospital. The doctor obliged and promised to get the paperwork completed so that he could be released from hospital, according to Soap Central. He also told Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) that he was a changed man. He said that he gave his sword necklace to Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) because he no longer wanted to be the man that the necklace represented. He had alienated everyone he loved because the necklace reminded him to fight.

Eric Forrester (John McCook) was very angry about the portrait which Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) had destroyed. Quinn apologized and insisted that it was an accident. He said that he wished that Quinn exercised more patience and understanding when it came to Pam Douglas (Alley Mills). He pointed out that she had lost almost all her family. Quinn said that she didn’t want him to be disappointed in her and said that Pam could get married in their house. Eric was pleased with her decision. And it seemed as if by giving in to Pam’s wish, Quinn had managed to buy some peace with Eric again.

Ridge expresses his anger over Bill's continued overtures to Brooke by destroying a memento Bill gave her. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/TRc7WYUJ5Y #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/3DJPzaOPxO — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 31, 2018

Brooke told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that Bill would be released from hospital soon. Ridge said that Brooke had spent a lot of time in Bill’s room and wanted to know what they had talked about. Brooke said that Bill was a changed man. He felt that the only reason that Spencer didn’t press charges was because he wanted Brooke. She said that the publishing tycoon had given her his sword necklace to prove it. Ridge grabbed Brooke’s purse and ripped out the necklace. He then proceeded to smash it to smithereens with a hammer. Brooke was shocked at her husband’s actions.

Pam lamented to Charlie (Dick Christie) about her ruined wedding plans. She said that it was her heart’s desire to get married at the Forrester mansion beneath Stephanie (Susan Flannery) portrait but now it had been destroyed. She then told Charlie about her relationship with Stephanie and her mother, Ann Douglas (Betty White). She told him about her mother’s passing and her last moments on the beach.

Quinn is ready for Halloween and so is Forrester Creations! ???? #HappyHalloween from all of the cast and crew at #BoldandBeautiful. ???? pic.twitter.com/xUwObfdaqC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 31, 2018

Ridge then made his way to the hospital because he wanted to see Bill. Spencer assumed that the dressmaker wanted to thank him for not pressing charges. The opposite was true. Ridge told him that he saw the “man behind the curtains,” the man who had given the big speeches to his family while in his hospital bed. He told him that he knew that he had given his sword necklace to Brooke because he wanted to prove that he was a better person after his coma. He warned Bill to stay away from his wife.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Pam and Quinn face-off over Pam’s wedding, respect, Eric, and Stephanie and Quinn’s portraits! pic.twitter.com/W8ZRnq23Cr — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 1, 2018

Pam entered the Forrester mansion ranting and raving. Quinn had just put on her witch’s hat for Halloween and she looked every bit the part that Pam so frequently accused her of. She told Quinn that she would have the portrait restored, and that she would be getting married there. Quinn told her that she had already agreed to have the “damn wedding” in her house, and had told Eric. Pam yelled that this would be her first marriage and that Quinn had a nerve calling it a “damned wedding.”

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Follow Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recap, and soap opera news.