Model Alessandra Ambrosio Dons Black Bra & Sheer Dress On Instagram As Part Of Her Day Of The Dead Costume

Model Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in a black bra and sheer shirt on Instagram, as she shared a photo of her outfit for the Day of the Dead. The Mexican holiday is called Día de los Muertos in Spanish. It takes place annually on November 1, and involves parades, costumes, and dance. The day is all about those who have passed, as people make offerings. According to the National Geographic, the holiday’s inspiration can be traced back thousands of years to the Aztecs’ beliefs that it’s “disrespectful” to mourn the dead.

And indeed, the day isn’t somber or sad, but instead, is a colorful celebration. Some iconic food items are associated with the holiday, including Pan de muerto which is a sweet bread, and sugar skulls.

Alessandra dressed up for the event with a modern twist, as she sported an elaborate headdress made up of five red roses and some silver tips that fanned out in a half-circle. She wore red lipstick, which matched the roses and the red dots that was drawn on her forehead. The model also sported a giant and elaborate necklace, which was of a red heart with gold and silver accents. That wasn’t the only necklace either, as Ambrosio also wore a silver chain and a Christian cross.

A second photo revealed more of Alessandra’s outfit, which included a black bra and some black bottoms. However, what made the ensemble so memorable, is a sheer overlay dress that she sported over the underwear, which glittered with silver dots throughout. The backdrop was also just as impressive, revealing an altar for those who have passed, which included an arch, candles, photos, and food offerings. The model’s fans showered her with compliments, like “queen,” “fire,” and simply, “WOW.”

And while Alessandra is busy with the modeling world, she also has a family that keeps her hands full. In an interview with Khaleej Times, Ambrosio opened up with fans about what it’s like to work while having kids.