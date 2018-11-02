Korn’s Jonathan David Teases New Album In Recent Interview

Davis says the album is “groove heavy” and he can’t wait to get to work on it.

Since Brian “Head” Welch reunited with Korn earlier in decade, the band has been touring and releasing albums regularly. Their most recent album The Serenity of Suffering was their 12th studio album and was released in 2016.

Since then, frontman Jonathan Davis recorded a solo album titled Black Labyrinth and embarked upon a nationwide tour. Fans won’t have to wait long for a new Korn album, though, as Davis has confirmed he’s ready to start work on an album that is being recorded in his absence.

According to Blabbermouth, the other members of Korn are hard at work on new music and Jonathan Davis is getting ready to lay down his vocals. Davis told reporters he’s excited to begin the singing on what has been churned out in the Nashville, Tennesee studio.

It’s going great. We’re recording in Nashville, and I’m gonna start working on some stuff when I get home. And when it’s done, it’s done,” Davis said. “It’s not like records in the past. We’re taking our time on this one. And the stuff that I’ve heard that we’re recording is very groove-oriented, it’s very intense. It’s gonna be a good record. I’m really excited to get home and start singing on it.”

Jonathan Davis reported earlier this year that he’d heard some music from bandmates but didn’t give quite as many details.

Korn recently played a handful of shows for the 20th anniversary of their mainstream breakout album Follow The Leader. The album was their third full-length release overall, but cemented Korn as some of rock’s biggest chart-toppers in the 1990’s. The album featured guest spots by Ice Cube and Fred Durst.

Prior to Follow The Leader, Korn had developed a cult-following and was selling out venues across the country in support of their self-titled debut album and their sophomore effort Life Is Peachy.

Popularity has waned for the band some since the late-’90s, but they still continue to draw massive crowds at concerts and festivals. The Serenity of Suffering reached number four on the US Billboard 200 and received critical praise in The Guardian, Metal Hammer, and Metal Injection.

Before rejoining the band, Brian Welch departed in 2005 to pursue a life of religion in service of his Christian faith. He cited drug problems and an intense work life for his leaving, but rejoined Korn onstage in 2012 at the yearly music festival, Carolina Rebellion.

Since his return, Welch remains a devout Christian and gives speeches across the country to at-risk youth.