Mariah Carey Flaunts Assets In Low-Cut Black Dress On Instagram

Singer Mariah Carey shared a fun series of Instagram stories that showed her traveling by car and by bus to eventually arriving at her private plane, which she boarded happily as she sang “A No No.” She also took a photo of a bag that said, “Congratulations on 3 Nights Sold Out” with the words “Mariah Carey,” Live in Concert,” and “Japan Tour 2018.”

Carey wore a very low cut v-neck dress, which she looked great in. She paired the dress with some heels, and wore her hair down in a middle part. The singer also sported some gold hoop earrings.

The song “A No No” has been garnering tons of attention, as people realized that she sampled Lil’ Kim, detailed Vulture. Some people think the song is about her ex-manager Stella Bulochnikov, who is suing the singer for breach of contract and sexual harassment. And it’s possible, since Mariah’s lyrics included “Get me Ed Shapiro on the phone (case closed),” which is supposedly referring to her lawyer. If you’re wondering what kind of sexual harassment Stella is accusing Mariah of, it’s supposedly that the singer would “often appear nude around her.”

In other news, the singer is on a world tour promoting her new album, Caution. She played in Tokyo today, and is heading to Singapore, Magelang, and Bangkok.

Later in February, she’ll be making her first U.S. stop in the world tour at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, Texas. Mariah will also head to other big cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, New York, and more.

Meanwhile, she was spotted on The Voice and rumors have it that she’s acting a bit like a “diva,” according to Radar Online.

“She has been causing some serious drama behind the scenes and refuses to even sing a real note!… She is not cordial and she thinks that she knows better than the coaches.”

The source also spilled the beans on Mariah’s stubborn decision to stick with her giant entourage to help her prepare for the show, even though it’s costly.

“She needs a paycheck, but she is costing more than she is getting paid. Mariah comes with an entourage of 15 people and she refuses to use the appointed hair and make-up teams.”

It’s hard to know for sure if Mariah is really being a diva or not, but even if it’s true that she has a giant entourage, at the very least she looks great on the screen.