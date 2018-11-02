Tool Frontman Maynard James Keenan Leaves Twitter Fans Smiling With His Halloween Costume This Year

The singer of A Perfect Circle, Tool, and Puscifer is known for elaborate on-stage getup, but this time Maynard James Keenan has outdone himself.

Aside from fronting some of rock’s biggest bands, Tool, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer, Maynard James Keenan is known for his sense of humor. Dry, witty, and always tongue-in-cheek, Keenan seems determined to never take himself too seriously.

While performing with Tool, Maynard has dressed in elaborate costumes including as a police officer in riot gear. With Puscifer he often dresses in mullet wigs or even wears bodysuits to make himself appear overweight.

According to Alternative Nation, Halloween night is taken as seriously by Keenan as anyone would have imagined. Maynard showed up to perform with A Perfect Circle, delighting fans by appearing fully dressed as Beetlejuice, from the Tim Burton-directed film of the same name. He also tweeted photos of his costume, which was surprisingly elaborate.

Awed fans took to social media and uploaded video of Maynard James Keenan in full Beetlejuice attire as he performed songs with A Perfect Circle on their ongoing tour in support of the recent album Eat The Elephant.

Beetlejuice was released in 1988 and starred Michael Keaton, Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, and a young Winona Ryder. Since the movie’s release, rumors of a sequel have been going back and forth, with scripts even being developed, but never materializing.

Not entirely unlike a Beetlejuice sequel, Maynard James Keenan’s band Tool has also been rumored to be releasing a new album for years that has failed to materialize. The band has confirmed a release is coming and material has been recorded, but still provided no specific time fans can expect it. It has now been 12 years since the release of Tool’s latest album, 10,000Days. The band has toured extensively and even teased new riffs at concerts, but as of yet, no new album or even a single has been given to fans

Maynard promised new music from Tool in 2019, but did not specify when.

A Perfect Circle rose to popularity during a different hiatus from Tool, between the albums Aenima and Lateralus. Supporting Nine Inch Nails as opener to their 2000 Fragility tour, A Perfect Circle was exposed to millions of fans across America. Their breakout single “Judith” was a radio hit and helped catapult them to the top of the rock charts following the release of their debut album, Mer De Noms.

Since then Maynard has switched back and forth between Tool, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer, never ceasing to produce new material in some form. In 2016 he released a book with Sarah Jensen called A Perfect Union of Contrary Things, which detailed Maynard James Keenan’s life and career. It was well-received by fans and critics.