‘Twin Peaks’ Original Creators See Release Of Old Project, Once Considered Lost, Alongside Resurfaced Video

Once forgotten, David Lynch’s never-before-seen music video is finally available to the public.

In the 1990’s David Lynch began a music project with Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti called Thought Gang. Some music was released with the debut of the movie Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, but the whole idea seemed to fizzle out as no final product ever materialized.

At last, it appears Sacred Bones Records will ensure the release of Thought Gang’s long-lost album, according to a report from Pitchfork.

Ahead of the surprise release, a music video for “A Real Indication” has been released and is currently buzzing among David Lynch’s fans. The video is shot in black and white and can be viewed on YouTube. The music project was conceived as a jazz music experiment and features vocals from Angelo Badalamenti, who also appears on camera. Lynch didn’t originally like Badalamenti’s vocals, but received pushback from the composer.

In my opinion, even though Angelo was singing, it was not the quality that could go out into the world. But I just love Angelo. He’s fearless in his singing. With ‘A Real Indication,’ I thought it was going to be horrible. But Angelo insisted.”

The release of Thought Gang’s shelved album comes right off the heels of Lynch’s Festival of Disruption, which he hosts yearly in Los Angeles and donates proceeds to spreading the practice of transcendental meditation across the world.

Dear Twitter Friends, Here I am with Robert, who joined me at last year’s Festival of Disruption LA. You could be next! Enter for your chance here: https://t.co/dkp2k3oWXl pic.twitter.com/9rsJGes7Ly — David Lynch (@DAVID_LYNCH) September 27, 2018

Lynch has worked on a number of other music projects, including his own solo albums The Big Dream and Crazy Clown Time. Neither were commercial hits, but did carry Lynch’s signature atmosphere of dark, surreal, dream-like imagery. Most fans know him from his work as the experimental director of films like Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive.

David Lynch first rose to prominence in the 1970’s with the bizarre cult-hit Eraserhead. The film made him synonymous with surrealism in film and also helped cement Lynch as one of the official kings of art house filmmaking. His films The Elephant Man, The Straight Story, and Mulholland Drive received Oscar nominations. While falling short of ever receiving an Oscar statue, Lynch has taken the highly-coveted Palme d’Or from the Cannes Film Festival for his movie Wild At Heart, starring Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern.

In 1990 he brought that surrealism to the small screen on ABC with Twin Peaks. The series became a nationwide phenomenon, but only lasted two seasons after the show’s biggest mystery of “Who killed Laura Palmer?” was revealed halfway through the second season. After that resolution, viewership dwindled.

In the Summer of 2017 Showtime revived the series with Twin Peaks: The Return, which was nominated for several Emmy Awards this year.