NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Talks About Knicks’ Tenure And Their Inability To Land Superstar Free Agents

Can the Knicks finally end their curse in the 2019 NBA free agency?

Carmelo Anthony spent seven seasons with the New York Knicks where he helped them make three consecutive appearances in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. During his stint with the Knicks, it was very noticeable that they were unable to land another big name in the free agency market. In the summer of 2016, the Knicks tried to acquire Kevin Durant, but the Golden State Warriors superstar didn’t even give them the chance to have a meeting.

After trading for Derrick Rose, the Knicks ended up signing Joakim Noah and Courtney Lee, making some people consider New York as a “Super Team.” Unfortunately, the Knicks’ “Super Team” didn’t live up to expectations and failed to earn a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. As of now, the Knicks are still in the middle of the rebuilding process, while Carmelo Anthony is currently chasing his first NBA championship title with the Houston Rockets.

In a recent interview with Ian Begley of ESPN, Carmelo Anthony shared his idea on why the Knicks failed to acquire another legitimate NBA superstar in his seven-year tenure with the team.

“I think just the business. Everything that was going on. The perception of New York Knicks… not basketball but the organization,” Anthony said Thursday. “I think it probably scared a lot of people away. Scared some people away. Not knowing the nuances and the ins and outs of kind of what was going on, who is in charge, who is not. So it was more than just basketball when it came to people making those decisions.”

Carmelo Anthony definitely has a point, but Knicks President Steve Mills said that many things have changed since Melo’s era in New York came to an end. Mills believes the presence of Knicks Head Coach David Fizdale will greatly help them in acquiring a legitimate NBA superstar to pair with Kristaps Porzingis next offseason.

After waiving veteran center Joakim Noah using the stretch provision, the Knicks are near enough salary cap space for a maximum free agent next summer. The 2019 NBA free agency will be featuring several NBA superstars like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Kemba Walker, Klay Thompson, DeMarcus Cousins, and DeAndre Jordan, and some of those big names are reportedly interested in playing for the Knicks.

As of now, the Knicks are focused on the 2018-19 NBA season. While waiting for Kristaps Porzingis to return from injury, the Knicks are prioritizing the development of their young players like Frank Ntilikina, Kevin Knox, Tim Hardaway, Jr., Noah Vonleh, and Mitchell Robinson.