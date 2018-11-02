‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Phyllis Claims Victory

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, November 1, brings a Halloween wrap up and some significant changes at Jabot.

After pulling her special chemist rabbit out of the hat, the board voted Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) as the new CEO of Jabot. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) said, “Long live the Queen.” Jack (Peter Bergman) felt Phyllis’s win was his payback for the blood Abbott clause. However, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) hated that turn of events, but they had to accept it — for now at least. Billy took to drinking to try to obliterate his memory of all the baggage between himself and Phyllis and the last several months of his downward spiral.

After she admired Arturo’s (Jason Canella) work in Chancellor Park, Jill (Jess Walton) commiserated with her son. She was thrilled to hear that Billy and Phyllis broke up. Of course, she didn’t love that Phyllis took over at Jabot, but considering Billy’s recent past, overall Jill was happy to see him in one piece and moving forward with his life.

After wallowing a bit, Billy remembered he had trick or treating with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and the children, so he had to rush off to try to make it in time to enjoy the holiday with his family. Unfortunately, Billy arrived too late, and Victoria had already taken the kids herself. Even though he asked, she refused to go out again, in part, because she had bigger things to worry about. Bigger things like J.T.’s body.

Today on #YR, Phyllis smells victory and Billy suffers defeat. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/AOVetCg9wM pic.twitter.com/DUE0ljpWZ7 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 1, 2018

Meanwhile, at Crimson Lights, Sharon (Sharon Case) tacitly refused to don the family costume Nick (Joshua Morrow) picked out for her. Nick dressed as Captain Hook, while Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) wore a Tinkerbell costume, and Christian became Peter Pan. Sharon had no part in it and refused the Wendy costume. She did not want Nick to confuse the kids and make them think they would reunite because things are over.

Elsewhere, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) kissed and enjoyed their groovy holiday in their Sonny and Cher couples costume. Lola (Sasha Calle) showed up in a Xena costume, and a distraught Kyle came in wearing nothing festive, but he eventually created an impromptu Superman costume. Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Arturo dressed as a ’50s couple.

Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria, and Phyllis showed up at the park dressed in black with black masks ready to dig up the body. Sharon, however, was late. Eventually, they began their gruesome task without her.

Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers show that they’re in for a big surprise on tomorrow’s episode.