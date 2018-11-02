Post Malone Designs Shoe For Crocs And It’s Already Sold Out

The recording artist fully embraces the brand’s ‘Come As You Are’ spirit.

Tattooed rapper Post Malone has teamed up with a rather unlikely footwear brand, Crocs, to launch a signature shoe.

Crocs is the often-mocked line of colorful, casual, and comfortable clogs made out of a special foam resin that comes in styles and sizes for men, women, and children. When they first came out, the footwear was favored by people who worked in industries that required them to spend large amounts of time standing on their feet, such as nurses and chefs. Disgraced former Chew co-host Mario Batali was a big fan of Crocs and wore a pair of the brand’s bright orange clogs every day.

Now, the unique multiplatinum recording artist is sharing his love for the unconventional brand, which he has been a long-time fan of, with the launch of the limited-edition Post Malone x Crocs Dimitri Clog.

The $59.99 white Classic Clog is adorned with the faces of yellow devil babies and has six custom-designed Jibbitz charms, including recreations of Malone’s “Stay Away” tattoo and his Posty Co logo.

However, if you are thinking of buying a pair of the Post Malone x Crocs Dimitri Clogs, you’re out of luck — the shoes went on sale early on Thursday, November 1, and immediately sold out on the shoe company’s website.

But Crocs gave the “Rockstar” singer’s fans who missed out some good news.

“Spoiler alert: more Posty Crocs are coming soon,” stated Crocs on its website.

Additionally, a mid-day Twitter post from the brand revealed that more shoes in the Post Malone x Crocs line will be “coming in December!”

How did the collaboration even come about?

“When Post tweeted [in June], ‘U can tell a lot about a man by the Jibbitz in his Crocs,’ that really got our attention,” said Terence Reilly, the chief marketing officer for Crocs, in a press release.

“Post Malone is a beloved creator and represents what it means to be comfortable in your own shoes, so collaborating on product design is special. We’re thrilled with how the Post Malone x Crocs Dimitri Clog turned out and excited about what’s to come. Stay tuned.”

“I wear Crocs everywhere from the bar to the stage, and I felt it was the perfect collaboration to get together with Crocs and give the fans what they’ve been asking for,” added Malone.

The 23-year-old musician, who dropped the album Beerbongs & Bentleys earlier this year, has several tour dates lined up for the remainder of 2018, including a huge New Year’s Eve gig at Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center.