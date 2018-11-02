‘SI’ Swimsuit Model Hailey Clauson Breaks Out Busty Pamela Anderson 1990s Costume In Halloween Instagram Posts

Hailey Clauson is only 23, but she reached back to the 1990s for her eye-popping Halloween getup, turning herself into a double for Pamela Anderson.

Haley Clauson, 23, is already a seasoned veteran of the fashion modeling industry, starting in the business at age 14, according to a profile in Sports Illustrated, whose annual swimsuit issue she will grace for the fourth time in 2019.

“When Hailey joined our SI Swimsuit family as a rookie [in 2015], I knew that she was the future of our brand,” SI swimsuit editor M.J. Day said. “She’s young for the industry. She’s has her entire career ahead of her. Yet to me, it was so obvious that she had only begun to blossom, and now that she’s landed the cover, I know her career is going to go crazy. When I look at Hailey’s photos, I see a legend in the making.”

But though she was just born in 1995, for her Halloween costume Clauson reached back into that decade to dress up as another legend: the Baywatch-era Pamela Anderson.

“The blonde beauty looked scarily like the Baywatch beauty, 50, as she slipped into a busty skintight PVC scarlet dress for a series of sultry shots,” the Daily Mail wrote, describing the ensemble. “From her trademark pout to her sultry hair twiddling, the star showed she had nailed all of Pammie’s signature poses.”

Clauson also paid tribute, with the help of her steady beau, Julian Herrera, to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, who was married to Anderson from 1995 to 1998. The couple made an infamous sex tape that was stolen from the their home and released online back in 1995, setting off a wave of celebrity sex tape releases over the next two decades, as MSN Enertainment recounted.

The real Pamela Anderson, 1990s icon. Shutterstock.com / Shutterstock

While Clauson and Herrera did not attempt to recreate the infamous sex tape, they nonetheless went all out to capture the spirit of Pam and Tommy Lee, the ’90s signature rock and roll celebrity couple.

The Pamela Anderson outfit showed off the assets that Clauson once found to be a career liability. In an interview with the Associated Press earlier this year, she credited Sports Illustrated with keeping her modeling career alive as she progressed through the changes that come with adolescence.

“I started really young. My body changed and nobody wanted me anymore until I met Sports Illustrated,” Clauson told the AP. “I was not a size zero and I had curves and they accepted me the way I was. I think they continue to do that with girls that people don’t expect and they’re setting a really great example.”