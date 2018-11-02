The Guy From The ‘Salt Bae’ Meme Showed Off His Incredibly Jacked Physique During Miami Beach Workout

Nusret Gokce, the man known as “Salt Bae” thanks to his dramatic meat preparation videos, flaunted his ripped body during a resistance chute workout on the beach recently. TMZ reports that the Turkish chef and butcher was on Miami Beach showing off his athletic ability and jacked physique.

Based on photos published by TMZ, which can be seen here, Gokce stripped off his signature white tee for the workout, opting to go shirtless as he ran along the sand.

But Salt Bae is more than a meme with taut muscles.

As TMZ notes Gokce owns a steakhouse in Miami along with his other restaurants in the Middle East and Manhattan. He went viral after a video of his very particular way of sprinkling salt onto a bone steak took off on the internet. He opened his restaurant in New York earlier this year, roughly one year after he posted the video that made him an icon on social media. That video currently has over 15 million views on Instagram.

“I’m the happiest man in the world,” Gokce said in an interview with NBC News last year when he first became a viral sensation. “So far, we’ve been the conversation.”

His manager, Noyan Ersolmaz, told NBC News that the video had led to Gokce getting booked by celebrities for carving demonstrations. One of those celebrities was reportedly Leonardo DiCaprio.

“He(DiCaprio) was impressed with Mr. Nusret,” Ersolmaz said, adding that the theatrical butcher/chef also provided the Academy-Award-winning actor with a personalized menu.

Salt Bae currently has 16.5 million followers on Instagram and still posts videos of his meat preparation technique on the platform.

In his most recent video, he catches a piece of meat with a knife and carves it in his signature dramatic fashion, flipping the raw steaks onto the table with ease. At one point he also used the knife to flick a piece of fat at the camera which prompted some viewers to question the safety of the cameraman.

Based on the comments under his most recent post, which has over 300,000 likes, people are still entertained by his abilities.

“Brethren, this is how we defeat the vegans,” one person wrote in the comments section, while another said, “hahaha what a legend.”

And if you’re wondering why he has chosen to add theatrics to his meat preparation, here’s what he said about it to NBC News last year:

“The shape of the meat and the taste of it starting from the top down is a part of me. All of my feelings are coming from inside of the meat down to when I put the salt onto the meat.”