Jamal Khashoggi’s Body May Have Been Soaked In Acid, Say Turkish Officials

There's a reason the search for the body of journalist Jamal Khashoggi hasn't been successful: it was dissolved in acid.

After American-based Washington Post jounalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared in early October, Turkish officials have staged a huge search for his body. Now, they’re saying there’s a good reason the remains haven’t been recovered.

The body no longer exists, because it was dissolved in acid.

Turkish officials say that Khashoggi was strangled shortly after arriving at the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. He was then dismembered. Now, officials are pursuing a lead that the body was actually dissolved in acid in an effort to erase all traces of this crime, Business Insider reports.

Authorities in Turkey believe that the body was destroyed either in the consulate or in the consul general’s home nearby. And their theory isn’t just based on wild assumption. Investigators combed both the consul and the home for days after it became public knowledge that Khashoggi was murdered after entering the consulate building.

Officials found biological evidence in the consulate garden that suggests the body was disposed of very close to where Khashoggi was killed, and that “Khashoggi’s body was not in need of burying,” according to one anonymous official.

You have admitted to brutally killing my darling #jkhashoggi

May your body rest in perpetual peace my dearest #khashoggi

I officially request the international community to bring those who ordered and committed his murder to justice. #whereisjkhashoggibody#justiceforjkhashoggi pic.twitter.com/0tEGgdCYtg — Hatice Cengiz / خديجة (@mercan_resifi) October 31, 2018

This report of acid being used on the body contradicts a report from Saudi Arabia that says Khashoggi was wrapped up in fabric and given to a Turkish collaborator. However, there have been multiple conflicting reports regarding the murder released by Saudi Arabia in recent weeks.

Saudi Arabia’s first official story was that Khashoggi walked safely out of the consulate building under his own accord. This version of the tale was changed multiple times as Saudi Arabia later admitted that he was killed. Multiple versions of the killing have been offered, such as that he engaged in a fight with several other people and died as a result, and that he was killed by rogue agents who somehow got into the consulate building to carry out the deed.

Turkey has released evidence showing various Saudi agents and people known to have close ties to the Saudi royal family going in and out of the consulate building, as well as being seen in multiple locations around Istanbul on the day Khashoggi disappeared.

In an official statement from Istanbul’s chief prosecutor, Irfan Fidan, it was revealed Wednesday that Khashoggi was strangled upon entering the consulate.

“The victim’s body was dismembered and destroyed following his death by suffocation,” the statement says, according to The Guardian.

Khashoggi entered the consulate on October 2 in order to obtain paperwork so that he could get married to his fiancee. Khashoggi, a former citizen of Saudi Arabia, was threatened after writing articles challenging the royal family ruling Saudi Arabia. He moved to America, where he had been living virtually in self-imposed exile.

Clearly, he had every reason to be afraid.

By the time Turkish investigators gained access to the consulate for their investigation, there was fresh paint on the surfaces, cars of interest to the investigation had been thoroughly cleaned and everyone who came to Istanbul from Saudi Arabia on October 2 was already back home.