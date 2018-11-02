Amy Schumer Shows Off Baby Bump During Stroll In New York City

Ever since it was revealed in October that Amy Schumer is pregnant, fans have been waiting to see her baby bump.

Well, on the afternoon of Thursday, November 1, the comedienne pulled up her shirt right on a busy New York City street to show off her growing belly for the very first time.

While strolling around with two gal pals, one of the women stopped to take a selfie of the trio, who were all sporting workout gear.

Schumer, wearing various shades of gray and sunglasses, pulled up her sweatshirt and exposed her stomach — however, she was wearing maternity underwear pulled way up over the baby bump and did not reveal much skin.

The 37-year-old blonde posted the photo on Instagram with an emoji of two women and one little girl, all blonde, as the only caption.

About four hours after uploading the image, the I Feel Pretty star already had more than 149,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her more than 7.4 million followers. Most of Schumer’s fans said that she looked “cute” or “great” and congratulated her on her pregnancy.

The actress and stand-up comic is very outspoken when it comes to politics and hot-button issues, but except for the jokes in which she compares her pregnant life to that of Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, Schumer has been unusually quiet about the impending birth of her first child. Details such as her due date, the sex of the baby, and how she’s been feeling are top secret for the time being.

Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, just got married on February 13 after only three months of dating. The wedding ceremony took place in Malibu, California, and famous friends such as Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal, Chelsea Handler, and Judd Apatow attended, reported Us Weekly.

For Halloween, the kooky couple dressed up as Siegfried and Roy. The Emmy Award winner shared a funny picture of the duo on Instagram in which she and her hubby are donning wigs and costumes to make them look like the famed German magicians.

The slideshow post also featured the couples costume she wore with her best friend and sister, Kim Caramele. They dressed up as the not-so-well-known duo Seyfried and Roy — that’s actress Amanda Seyfried and fashion designer Rachel Roy.

Schumer will be taking her baby bump out on the road starting on Friday, November 2. She will be doing an American stand-up comedy tour until December 21.