How Much Longer Will You Wait For ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Online?

Gamers all over the world were disappointed when Rockstar revealed that RDR2 would be released without online mode -- at first. So, how much longer will they wait?

RDR2 is out, and the reviews are filled with praise for this new Rockstar creation. Gamers are loving the huge map, the interactive world, and all the different options they have for playing the game that gives them a truly customizable experience. There’s just one thing they don’t love: waiting for the multiplayer world to be released.

After keeping mum on when the online version of the game would be available, Rockstar finally revealed — shortly before RDR2 was scheduled for release — that the multiplayer world wouldn’t come out with the rest of the game on October 26. For weeks, all Rockstar has said is that the online version of the game will be available “in November.”

Well, it’s November. Rockstar?

Here’s what we know right now: RDR2 Online will be free to anyone who has already purchased the game (and maintains a subscription to Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus). So far, it’s available on Xbox One and PS4. There is some hope that a PC version of Red Dead is in the works, but there’s been no official word on that front from Rockstar.

NEWS: Heads up to everyone. You will be able to buy properties in #RDR2 Online pic.twitter.com/8omVXwn0tL — Rockstar Intel • Red Dead Redemption (@RockstarNEWS_18) November 1, 2018

In their own words, RDR2 will be “an evolution of the classic multiplayer experience in the original Red Dead Redemption, blending narrative with competitive and cooperative gameplay in fun new ways,” according to Tech Radar.

Just don’t expect smooth sailing…or, in this case, smooth trails. Rockstar has also warned there will be “some turbulence” when RDR2 Online launches.

So far, Rockstar hasn’t given gamers an exact date on when the online world of RDR2 will be available to play, but we can look to history for clues. When Grand Theft Auto 5 launched, it didn’t have an online world available to play, either, according to Express.

GTA5 Online didn’t come out until exactly two weeks after the GTA story mode hit gaming consoles. If Rockstar chooses to follow this exact pattern, RDR2 Online will be playable on November 9.

Here’s the official word from Rockstar:

“Using the gameplay of the upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2 as a foundation, Red Dead Online will be ready to be explored alone or with friends, and will also feature constant updates and adjustments to grow and evolve this experience for all players. “Red Dead Online is planned for launch in November 2018, initially as a public beta, with more news to come soon.”

Expect early issues with the online gameplay for RDR2. When GTA5 Online finally launched, players experienced connectivity problems, crashing, and lots of in-game bugs. However, as more time passes, Rockstar will iron out these wrinkles and (hopefully) bring multiplayer gamers the experience they’ve been waiting for.