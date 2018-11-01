Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Looks Radiant As She Cradles Koala In Australia

Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, looks like she’s having a blast in Australia. The former New England Patriots cheerleader posted a video to her Instagram page on Thursday in which she’s cradling a cute koala. In the video, Kostek looks radiant as she rocks the little critter, who’s chewing on some leaves as she does so.

Reading the caption, it definitely seems like she’s fallen in love with one of Australia’s most well known native animals.

“The saying ‘I can’t even’ is so overused…” she wrote, “but in this moment I can not EVEN with this hunk of snuggle buggin precious fuzzy wuzzy loving koala bear.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kostek is in Australia to shoot photos that will appear in the next Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. Kostek made her debut in the magazine in the last issue, when she became one of the winners of their model search.

The model recently treated her fans to a sneak peek from the shoot in which she’s wearing an olive green bikini that leaves little to the imagination. She also shared a topless selfie while she was on Kangaroo Island.

“When I am on an island far far away with no one in sight for miles and miles, this became the amount of effort I put into my outfit,” she wrote in the caption.

On her Instagram page, Kostek regularly talks about how difficult it was for her to break into modeling because of her body type and height. Based on the comments that she gets under her bikini posts on Instagram, it’s clear that her messages of body positivity are inspiring a lot of people.

“So refreshing to see you so healthy & sexy!” one person commented on a behind-the-scenes shot of the Sports Illustrated shoot in Australia. “Women are not a game of Pick up Sticks!”

“You are goals @camillekostek!” another person wrote. “I have struggled with body image issues my entire life and I’m finally feeling comfortable in my skin because of you!”

Camille and Patriots’ tight end Gronkowski started dating off and on when she resigned from their cheer squad. As The Sportser notes, Gronk, as he’s fondly called, had the reputation of being something of a playboy and there were doubts that he would ever be in a committed relationship. But Kostek has made things Instagram official, as he’s been on her Instagram page quite a few times this year. The blonde bombshell has posted photos of herself with Gronk at the Patriots training camp earlier this year. She also shared photos from their couple’s vacation to Jamaica this year as well.