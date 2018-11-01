Kylie Jenner Looks Stunning As She Poses For A Photo Wearing Nothing Underneath Her Sweatshirt

Kylie Jenner has proven time and again that no matter what she wears, she always ends up looking sexy. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently posted a photograph on Instagram where she is seen wearing a casual, black zip-up sweatshirt and lots of makeup.

The 21-year-old star deliberately unzipped her sweatshirt a bit and bared her shoulder to provide a glimpse of her cleavage. It is apparent that she wore nothing underneath the sweatshirt, thus leaving a lot to the imagination.

In terms of her makeup, Kylie wore lots of eyeliner to accentuate her beautiful eyes and applied some yellow highlighter on the corner of her eyes — which made her look absolutely stunning. She also applied some pink blusher to the apples of her cheeks to pull off a very youthful look and completed her makeup with a mauve-colored matte lip color that made her signature lips more prominent.

A look at her makeup reveals that the picture is either taken before or after a Halloween party where she dressed up in a yellow latex costume, as can be seen in her previous Instagram post. Anyone who closely follows the Kardashians and the Jenners on social media knows that the sisters have been celebrating Halloween for a week now, posting pictures while wearing different costumes.

The picture garnered more than 2.4 million views and close to 25,000 comments within an hour of going live, which proves that Kylie Jenner’s 118 million fans and followers on Instagram keep waiting to see her new pictures and posts throughout the day.

In the yellow latex costume — which she wore to dress up as a pineapple-flavored soda drink — Kylie exposed ample cleavage and drove her fans crazy with her sexy look. The two pictures that she earlier posted were liked 3.6 million times by her fans and followers.

As earlier reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie’s fans loved her costume and commented on how sexy she looks in every single picture.

“Why do you look so perfect with everything like omf.”

And not only did they like Kylie, but they also appreciated how good looking her friend in the blue outfit is.

“The hot woman in blue is absolutely stunning,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

Kylie, whose way of wearing makeup is exceedingly popular among females across the globe, owns a cosmetic company named Kylie Cosmetics, and whenever she posts a picture on Instagram where her makeup looks amazing, it is also a way to advertise her makeup products.

As can be seen from the comments, girls are really interested in copying Kylie’s makeup and many of them said that they will be purchasing the yellow highlighter soon to look like their style icon. A win-win situation for Kylie, whose pictures not only gather her fans’ admiration and love but also help her to promote her cosmetic line.