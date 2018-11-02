Khloe Kardashian’s Time Away From Tristan Thompson Has Done ‘Wonders’ For Their Relationship, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together in Cleveland this week for the first time since the NBA player’s shocking cheating scandal back in April.

According to a Nov. 1 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True, are officially back in Cleveland, where the little girl was born. Kardashian and Thompson lived much of the year together in Ohio, but moved back to L.A. to live together in Khloe’s Calabasas mansion after the NBA season ended.

The couple spent the entire summer together in L.A., but when Tristan was forced to return to Ohio to rejoin the Cleveland Cavaliers this fall, Khloe opted to remain in California with her friends and famous family members.

The separation comes at a time when Kardashian and Thompson are rumored to be having relationship issues, which are still stemming from Tristan’s cheating scandal. However, the time apart may have actually helped the pair’s relationship.

“Khloe is so happy that she took the time away from Tristan to spend time with her family and didn’t follow him right away. She had time to think, and he had a lot of time to miss her. The time apart has done wonders for them and really spiced things up in the bedroom too,” an insider revealed.

The source goes on to say that Tristan Thompson has been putting in a lot of effort to make things better between him and Khloe Kardashian. In fact, the insider claims that the basketball player had all kinds of special surprises set up for his baby mama when she returned home to their Cleveland home.

Tristan allegedly had gifts waiting for Khloe, including sexy lingerie, and rose petals, which cleared a path to their bedroom. “Khloe was very pleased that he put in that kind of effort, it makes her feel so wanted.”

However, Kardashian is still not completely sold on the idea of staying with Thompson and moving back to Cleveland. Sources reveal that she’s taking things “day by day” and has not revealed whether or not she will move to Ohio again full time.

The source claims that Khloe has everything set up so that she can be based in both Cleveland and L.A., so that she can easily go back and forth whenever she and True want to jet off to their other home.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!