Watch Milwaukee Bucks Vs. Boston Celtics Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Celts Try To End Bucks Unbeaten Run

In their last home game for two weeks, the Boston Celtics look to knock off the NBA's only remaining undefeated team, the Milwaukee Bucks, at TD Garden.

The Milwaukee Bucks, a franchise that has qualified for the NBA playoffs 30 times in its 50-year history, per Basketball Reference records, but has won only one NBA championship — and that came in 1971 — has looked like a title contender in the early going of the 2018/2019 season, coming into Thursday’s matchup with Eastern Conference rivals the Boston Celtics as the league’s sole remaining undefeated team, at 7-0, for the game that will live stream from TD Garden.

The Celtics came into the season, as Forbes reported, carrying the favorites tag, at least in the Eastern Conference. But just over two weeks into the campaign, it’s Milwaukee, led by 25 points per game from annual MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, per BR, who rules the conference at 7-0.

Boston has seemingly recovered from a halting start with three straight wins, including home-and-home victories over the Detroit Pistons, to stand at 5-2.

According to an analysis by ESPN, there have been several factors in Milwaukee’s early-season perfection. For starters, the team has averaged 22.6 unguarded three-point attempts per game, the most in the league and nearly twice what the Bucks averaged last season. On defense, ESPN found, the Bucks are allowing just 14.5 baskets inside the restricted area this season, fewest in the NBA, after allowing the most (19.5 per game) last season, when they took the Celtics to Game Seven of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 25 points per game for Milwaukee. Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

The NBA matchup gets underway at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday, November 1.

Celtics guard Kyrie Irving has torn up the Bucks over his career, averaging 24.3 points, 4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game against Milwaukee, according to SB Nation. But while Antetokounmpo appears to have put some early season health issues behind him, the Celtics on Thursday will be without Jaylen Brown and defensive specialist big man off the bench, Daniel Theis.

The game is an important one for Boston, as not only would they like to end the Bucks’ winning streak, but the Celtics will also take off on a five-game road trip, per BR, after the game, and will not enjoy the friendly confines of TD Garden again until November 14.

Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics has dominated Milwaukee over his entire career. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

