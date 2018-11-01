Megan Fox Shares Rare Photo Of Her Three Children As The Family Celebrated Halloween

Actress Megan Fox and her husband, Brian Austin Green, have three sons together. Although the family is seen out-and-about at times, the famous couple doesn’t typically share many photos of their kids on social media. It looks like Fox made an exception for Halloween this year, however.

Thursday afternoon, Megan Fox posted a photo to her Instagram page showing her three boys dressed up for Halloween. She kept the caption quite basic, writing simply “Happy Halloween” along with a pumpkin emoji. The post included three photos, with Megan and her three boys together in the first, just her three sons in the second, and hubby Brian Austin Green and his teenaged son, Kassius (with ex Vanessa Marcil), in the third.

It looks as if Fox probably anticipated a wave of critical comments in response to the photos of her boys if she left the commenting open, as it appears that she turned the option off. Regardless of that, it seems that Megan’s photos were a hit with her fans. She has 6.2 million followers on Instagram, and within the first few hours, more than 250,000 of them had liked the post.

People notes that Megan and Brian’s oldest son, Noah Shannon, 6, was dressed as a zombie cheerleader. Middle son Bodhi Ransom, 4, went with a PJ Masks character, and the youngest of the trio, 2-year-old Journey River, was a unicorn.

Fox was dressed in a Harry Potter-inspired costume and it looks like Brian and Kassius went with more generic costumes. It seems that Noah’s costume was an ode to his mom’s 2009 film, Jennifer’s Body, a dark horror comedy that also starred Amanda Seyfried and Adam Brody.

Those who have followed Fox may not be surprised that she chose to keep the commenting turned off with this post. As Kidspot has shared, in the past, Megan has received a lot of negative comments over the long hair that Noah and Bodhi have, or for letting the boys wear dresses at times.

The actress has talked about avoiding any gender expectations with her kids, letting them dress how they want and play with what they want. She has been confident in allowing her boys to explore who they want to be, but it looks like in choosing to share these Halloween photos, she also decided it was easiest to just avoid the inevitable mom-shaming some would try to thrust upon her.

It looks as if Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green, and kids Kassius, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey all had a blast for Halloween and that her Instagram followers thought they came up with some great costumes. Is this a sign that perhaps the actress will start sharing more photos of her kids? It’s too early to know the answer to that question, but her fans hope that perhaps that’ll be the case.