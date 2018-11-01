Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Rants About Working Out: ‘I’m Sweaty, Red, And Not Any Thinner’

Kelly Clarkson is giving fans yet another reason to love her.

On her Twitter account, it is not uncommon for Kelly to humor fans by complaining and joking about a number of things on the social media platform, including her workouts. Earlier today, Clarkson gave fans a little something to laugh about while tweeting about her hate for exercise.

“This just in…. I still hate working out. I’m sweaty, red, and not any thinner. People say it’s good for your heart…. but people also say red wine is good for your heart. I mean, I’m just stating facts here people. Who am I to ignore science?! # cardioversuswine“

In just an hour of the post going live, Clarkson’s tweet has already earned her a lot of attention from her 12-million-plus followers with over 4,000 favorites, 411 retweets, and 230-plus comments. Many applauded Kelly for being so open and honest about her hate for exercise while countless others said that they would also enjoy some wine instead.

“Remember, sweat is just fat crying. They say it takes you 4 weeks to see a change, and 8 weeks for others to see it. Keep at it. The wine too. Life’s too short.”

“Wait, Kelly… are we not supposed to be drinking wine on the treadmill,” another commented.

“Why isn’t everybody so funny as you are? Watching you in @ NBCTheVoice is so great, with that voice but still humble and sweet, you are the best,” one more chimed in.

But even though Kelly does indeed hate to put in time at the gym, it does seem like she has been doing something right lately and the results are certainly showing in her slimmed-down figure. As the Inquisitr shared, Clarkson dropped nearly 40 pounds in the past few months.

According to E! Online, Kelly’s new diet is partly to thank for her recent weight loss. The singer has been reading Steven Gundry’s 2017 book The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in “Healthy” Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain, which helped her get a thyroid condition under control and also lose weight.

Clarkson opened up about the book, saying that she still indulges in the food that she likes from time to time but follows the book as a guide. Clarkson also shared that it is super expensive to purchase the food for the diet and she wishes that there was some way to make it more affordable.

“I wish the government would really back humanity on this, ’cause it’s really hard to find. I was poor growing up and there’s no way my family could have afforded this. It helped out so much with health. My autoimmune disease is like, gone and I’m like 37 pounds lighter in my pleather,” she dished.

Just another reason why Kelly Clarkson has so many adoring fans.