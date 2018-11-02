‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: J.T.’s Body Goes Missing

New The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, November 1, bring an exciting opportunity for Lauren and a stunning surprise for the Fab Four!

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) makes a discovery that blows her away, according to She Knows Soaps. In fact, all the women cannot believe their eyes. They finish digging up J.T.’s grave, and even Sharon (Sharon Case) eventually arrives. Big shocker, though, because J.T.’s body isn’t there at all. Victoria wonders if the body got up and walked away and blackmailed them, which would mean that J.T. is still alive somewhere and making it his life’s mission to get back at them for what they did all those months ago.

During the grave robbing expedition, Sharon and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) share some bickering moments, too, proving that they certainly have not buried the hatchet over Nick (Joshua Morrow). Plus, Phyllis lets the women know that she isn’t going anywhere since she’s the new CEO of Jabot, which made Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) laugh, but Victoria assured her Phyllis wasn’t lying.

Speaking of Jabot, an unexpected invitation reaches Lauren (Tracey Bregman). Rather than Kyle (Michael Mealor) moving up to COO of Jabot, Phyllis decides one of her first courses of action is to invite Lauren to take on the position. With Phyllis, Lauren, and Kerry (Alice Hunter), the new management at the cosmetics company is a complete festival of women, which makes sense because they sell a lot of products for women.

Nikki takes matters into her own hands today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/WwN48QnOJX — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 1, 2018

Speaking of products, Kerry must get to work quickly to replace the ones that Ashley took with her when she fled to Paris to start “My Beauty.” The good thing about Kerry is she has total confidence in her ability to quickly create a new smashing success for Jabot. Plus, Lauren and Phyllis appreciate the idea of the Jabotiques now that they’ve researched them move, and with Lauren’s help, Phyllis plans to go ahead and expand them even further than Billy planned.

Ironically, Kyle and Billy find themselves lower in the company hierarchy, and they worry that Abbotts are being completely ignored when it comes to their family business, but Phyllis assures them they won’t be. Of course, don’t plan on watching Kyle and Billy happily fade into the woodwork. They’re bound to come up with some type of scheme to work their advantage at Jabot, but Phyllis might be too shrewd for them. That is, of course, as long as she manages to stay out of jail for her part in covering up J.T.’s murder because Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is hot on their trail. Plus, the blackmailer also knows.